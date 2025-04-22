AIRLINK 180.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.67%)
Print Print 2025-04-22

28 newly-appointed TIOs: MoC initiates pre-departure training programme

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 22 Apr, 2025 05:55am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Commerce has started pre-departure training programme of 28 newly-appointed Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs).

The names and stations of 5 newly-appointed TIOs of BS-20 are as follows (i) M Hamid Ali Commerce and Trade Group(CTG) Minister Trade and Investment (MTI)- Kabul; (ii) Dr. Muhammad Irfan (CTG) Economic Minister-Brussels; (iii) Shabana Mumtaz MTI (IRS) Russia; (iv) Kamran Naeem (PCS) Council General, Istanbul (Turkey); and (v) Syed Fawad Ali, MT (PCS), London.

The BS-19 TIOs and their stations are: (i) Dawood Pirzado (PCS), Trade and Investment Counsellor(TIC) Beijing (China); (ii) Tanvir Iqbal (IRS) TIC, Chengdu (China); (iii) Salman Ahmed Ch.(CTG), Paris (France); (iv) Asim Rehman (PCS) TIC Frankfurt(Germany); (v) Fahad Ali Ch.(PCS) TIC Athens (Greece); (vi) Aemen Javaria (CTG) Tehran (Iran) (vii) Amina Batool (IRS) Director (ECO), Iran; (viii) Umar Jehangir (PAS) TIC, Singapore city( Singapore); (ix) Ali Waheed Khan (PCS) WTO Geneva (Switzerland); (x) Dr. Zeeshan Asif (IRS) TIC, Baghdad (Iraq); (xi) M Suleman Khan, (CTG) TIC Bangkok (Thailand); (xii) Zaheer Abbas (PCS), TIC, Tashkent (Uzbekistan); and (xiii) Waseem Rehman (PAS) TIC, Log Angeles (USA).

LCCI seeks consultation over appointment of diplomats, trade officers abroad

The details of BS-18 TIOs and their stations are as follows: (i) Sidra Munaf (CTG) Trade and Investment Attaché(TIA) Brussels (Belgium); (ii) Ayaz Muhammad(CTG) TIA Beijing (China); (iii) Shehryar Amjad Qaisrani(CTG) TIA, Budapest ( Hungary); (iv) Khan Bahadur Wattoo (IRS) TIA, Baku (Azerbaijan); (v) Essam Anwar TIA (IRS) Dar-us-Salaam, Tanzania; (vi) Khalid Saleem (PAS) TIA, Oman (Muscat); (vii) Qurratulain Zafar TIA (PAS), Doha (Qatar); (viii) Hafiz M Rohail Nazir (TIC) CTG) Dushanbe (Tajikistan); (ix) Sadia Sultan, CGT ( TIC) Kuwait City (Kuwait); and (x) Urva Hassan Zubairi CTG(TIC) Maputo (Mozambique).

Addressing the selection officers, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan highlighted the transformative vision behind this fresh batch of 28 Trade and Investment Officers, selected through a merit-based, transparent process involving all key stakeholders, including MoFA, TDAP, and BoI.

“Gone are the days when TIOs were perceived to be abroad for ceremonial duties or leisure. This time, they are expected to perform, and their performance will be measurable through established KPIs,” he stated.

Emphasizing the need for a smart and visible approach, the Minister urged officers to move beyond conventional methods. “You must brand Pakistan not just as a country, but as a unique identity recognized through its exports — our mangoes, basmati rice, and world-class soccer balls. Let the world know us through our excellence,” he said.

He also called on TIOs to proactively explore trilateral cooperation models, recognizing the global shift towards economic blocs. “We must navigate the new global order with agility and creativity. Challenges, in fact, open new windows of opportunity,” he added.

The Minister lauded the historic HEMS event in Lahore, which saw participation from nearly 800 foreign delegates, as a testament to the capabilities of Pakistan’s economic diplomats. He encouraged officers to promote not just traditional exports but also non-traditional products and GI-tagged items, tapping into niche markets with innovative strategies.

Commerce Secretary Jawad Paul reinforced the urgency of this mission, calling for a mindset shift from political to commercial diplomacy. “The era of political diplomacy is waning. Trade and investment now define global power structures. You are no longer just diplomats; you are Pakistan’s economic front-liners,” he said.

Pointing to the dwindling exports, rising imports, and the pressure on foreign exchange, he stressed the role of TIOs in reversing this trend. “You are expected to act as catalysts, forming strong liaisons with chambers of commerce, retail giants, and multinational businesses in your host countries,” he urged. He also noted the expanded role of TIOs in promoting overseas employment, recognizing remittances as a crucial lifeline for the national economy.

In a candid appeal, Secretary Paul encouraged the officers to sharpen their knowledge and remain undeterred by challenges. “You carry the hopes of a nation struggling to stabilize its economy. Never let your vision get blurred — your work can determine the economic direction of Pakistan,” he emphasized.

Earlier in the ceremony, Director General PITAD Shazia Adnan warmly welcomed the new batch of TIOs and acknowledged the personal involvement of the Minister and Secretary in ensuring the success of this training initiative. “This training is not just a curriculum; it’s a launch-pad for your mission abroad. You are Pakistan’s future trade diplomats, responsible for bridging economic gaps and building long-term partnerships,” she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

