Pakistan, Malaysia explore digital finance alliance

Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) CEO Bilal Bin Saqib met Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan to explore “collaborative opportunities in blockchain technology, digital assets, and Shariah-compliant finance,” a statement from the Finance Division said on Tuesday.

As Pakistan moves toward formalising its stance on cryptocurrency, the government last month appointed Bilal bin Saqib as the Chief Advisor to the Finance Minister for the PCC.

Saqib met the Malaysian foreign minister to advance strategic digital finance alliance, the Finance Division said.

“In a pivotal step toward strengthening regional cooperation in the digital economy, the Foreign Minister of Malaysia Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan met with Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), to explore collaborative opportunities in blockchain technology, digital assets, and Shariah-compliant finance.

“The meeting focused on laying the groundwork for a Pakistan-Malaysia Digital Finance Partnership — a forward-looking initiative aimed at co-developing FATF-compliant, Shariah-aligned digital asset frameworks that can serve as a model for the broader Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC),” the statement read.

On the occasion, Sqiab said Malaysia’s leadership in Islamic finance and Pakistan’s momentum in crypto regulation formed “a natural alliance”.

“Together, we have a historic opportunity to set global standards for ethical innovation in digital finance — from halal stablecoins and tokenised sukuks to compliant regulatory sandboxes and youth empowerment,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

According to statement, both parties expressed strong alignment on key areas of cooperation, including regulatory coordination between financial authorities and cross-border talent development and Web3 education initiatives.

“This milestone engagement signals the beginning of a deeper economic and technological partnership between Pakistan and Malaysia — driven by a shared vision to build the future of finance through values-based innovation and strategic collaboration.”

Earlier this month, Pakistan government also appointed Changpeng Zhao (CZ), founder of Binance and an influential figure in Web3, as a strategic advisor to the PCC, with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb calling it “landmark moment for Pakistan”.