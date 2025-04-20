Agri sector: Irked by stone-age methods, PM orders overhaul

ISLAMABAD: A visibly fuming Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif threw down the gauntlet on Saturday, slamming the country/s stone-age farming methods and calling for an urgent, top-to-bottom overhaul of the ailing agriculture sector of the country.

Chairing a high-level meeting packed with scientists, businessmen, and government bigwigs, Sharif did not hold back - blasting decades of mismanagement, outdated techniques, and missed opportunities that have left the country importing crops it once grew in abundance. He said that Pakistan was once self-sufficient in crops like cotton and wheat, but our per-acre yield is now lower than in developed countries, he said, adding the country is importing cotton while a large portion of population resides in rural areas whose potential remains untapped.

He criticised the inefficient use of resources and lack of coordination in the past, citing examples where service companies were set up to support small farmers but lacked effective oversight.

He also highlighted that while some institutions are now producing agricultural machinery domestically, previous reliance on imports such as combine harvesters slowed progress.

Sharif said that the government would prioritise feedback from stakeholders to shape a strategic framework aimed at improving agricultural output and resilience.

He particularly lambasted the bureaucracy’s past failures, pointing to poorly managed service companies meant to support small farmers that ended up doing little more than collecting dust. He also underlined the importance of promoting agricultural cottage industries, supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and improving crop storage infrastructure.

“There is a clear gap in off-season crop storage and small-scale value-addition plants, he said, adding that these could generate employment opportunities for rural youth and boost exports.

The participants of the meeting identified key challenges to agricultural productivity, including inefficient irrigation, low-quality seeds, poor land preparation, and unscientific fertiliser use.

They proposed targeted reforms, which include improved water management systems, promotion of nutrient-rich crops using modern scientific methods, expansion of public-private training programmes for farmers, digitisation of agriculture through enhanced internet access in rural areas, creation of a centralised database for farmers, and use of blockchain and QR code technologies to monitor distribution of agricultural inputs.

The meeting also recommended focused research on soil fertility and modern extension services, while emphasising the need for mechanized farming and enhanced market infrastructure.

Improving access to agricultural finance and making institutional credit more accessible were also cited as priorities. The participants called for both domestic and foreign investment in agriculture and urged the government to activate financial institutions to support sectoral growth.

Sharif acknowledged the need for legal and administrative reforms to support implementation, and called for transparency and inclusion of experts, farmers, and stakeholders in the policymaking process to achieve sustainable outcomes. At the conclusion of the session, the prime minister announced formation of five specialised working committees covering different thematic areas, instructing them to present actionable recommendations within two weeks.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik, Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Information Minister Ataullah Tarar, and other senior officials and experts from across the agricultural sector.

