AIRLINK 182.90 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.52%)
BOP 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
CNERGY 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.77%)
FCCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.05%)
FFL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
HUBC 147.19 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.34%)
HUMNL 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 5.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.08%)
OGDC 212.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.06%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
POWER 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.72%)
PPL 171.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.18%)
PTC 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.06%)
SEARL 95.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.45%)
SSGC 42.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.03%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.4%)
TPLP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TRG 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.44%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
BR100 12,710 Increased By 7.6 (0.06%)
BR30 38,389 Increased By 131.4 (0.34%)
KSE100 118,537 Increased By 153.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 36,400 Increased By 5.3 (0.01%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US finalises tariffs on Southeast Asian solar imports

Reuters Published April 22, 2025 Updated April 22, 2025 10:20am

United States (US) trade officials finalised steep tariff levels on most solar cells from Southeast Asia, a key step toward wrapping up a year-old trade case in which American manufacturers accused Chinese companies of flooding the market with unfairly cheap goods.

The case was brought last year by Korea’s Hanwha Qcells, Arizona-based First Solar Inc and several smaller producers seeking to protect billions of dollars in investments in US solar manufacturing.

The petitioner group, the American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee, accused big Chinese solar panel makers with factories in Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam of shipping panels priced below their cost of production and of receiving unfair subsidies that make American goods uncompetitive.

China warns countries against striking trade deals with US at its expense

The tariffs unveiled on Monday vary widely depending on the company and country, but were broadly higher than the preliminary duties announced late last year.

Combined dumping and countervailing duties on Jinko Solar products from Malaysia were among the lowest at 41.56%.

Rival Trina Solar’s products from its operations in Thailand face tariffs of 375.19%.

Neither Jinko nor Trina were immediately available for comment.

Products from Cambodia would face duties of more than 3,500% because its producers elected not to cooperate with the US probe.

“These are very strong results,” Tim Brightbill, an attorney for the US manufacturing group, said on a call with reporters. “We are confident that they will address the unfair trade practices of the Chinese-owned companies in these four countries, which have been injuring the US solar manufacturing industry for far too long.”

The threat of tariffs on countries that supplied more than $10 billion of solar products to the United States last year, accounting for the vast majority of domestic supplies, has caused a dramatic shift in the global solar trade.

Imports from the four targeted countries this year are a fraction of what they were a year ago, while shipments of panels from nations like Laos and Indonesia are on the rise.

Critics of the effort, including the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) trade group, have said tariffs would harm US solar producers because they would raise prices on the imported cells that are assembled into panels by American factories. Those facilities have been on the rise since a new subsidy for clean energy manufacturing was created in 2022.

SEIA officials were not immediately available for comment.

In order for the tariffs to be finalized, the International Trade Commission must vote in June on whether the industry was materially harmed by the dumped and subsidized imports.

solar panels US China trade war US trade policy China US trade war PV solar projects US UK trade deal Chinese solar panel makers US solar manufacturing Tim Brightbill Solar Energy Industries Association SEIA International Trade Commission

Comments

200 characters

US finalises tariffs on Southeast Asian solar imports

PM for deeper economic ties with UAE

Pakistan, Malaysia explore digital finance alliance

Intra-day update: Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Dollar wallows near 3-year low as Trump’s attacks on Fed chief unnerve traders

BHC declares: Agri income levy falls under provincial jurisdiction

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index faces range-bound trading

Trade, consular affairs and culture: Pakistan, UAE take big step to boost ties

Decisions, orders: Ministries’ delay ‘tactics’ draw the ire of SIFC’s EC

Authorised by AGPR: CPPA-G receives Rs148.75bn from SBP on TDS account

Read more stories