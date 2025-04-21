AIRLINK 179.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.01%)
Gold price per tola jumps Rs8,100 to hit another record high in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published April 21, 2025 Updated April 21, 2025 04:02pm

Gold prices continued their record run in both the local and international markets. In Pakistan, gold price per tola posted a single-day gain of Rs8,100 to hit another all-time high of Rs357,800 on Monday.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs306,755 after it registered an increase of Rs6,944, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola was unchanged at Rs349,700.

The international rate of gold also hit a fresh record on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,395 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $69 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price increased by Rs24 to settle at Rs3,441 per tola.

