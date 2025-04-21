Gold price per tola jumps Rs8,100 to hit another record high in Pakistan

Gold prices continued their record run in both the local and international markets. In Pakistan, gold price per tola posted a single-day gain of Rs8,100 to hit another all-time high of Rs357,800 on Monday.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs306,755 after it registered an increase of Rs6,944, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola was unchanged at Rs349,700.

The international rate of gold also hit a fresh record on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,395 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $69 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price increased by Rs24 to settle at Rs3,441 per tola.