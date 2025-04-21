AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.26%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
HUBC 142.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
MLCF 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.46%)
OGDC 212.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PAEL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.32%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.73%)
POWER 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
PPL 170.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PTC 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
SEARL 94.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.2%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.02%)
SYM 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.65%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,581 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.06%)
BR30 37,912 Increased By 32.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 117,713 Increased By 397.1 (0.34%)
KSE30 36,232 Increased By 115.9 (0.32%)
Apr 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar weakens on concerns about Fed’s independence under Trump

Reuters Published 21 Apr, 2025 07:22am

SINGAPORE: The dollar tumbled on Monday as investor confidence in the U.S. economy took another hit over President Donald Trump’s plans to shake up the Federal Reserve, which would throw into question the independence of the central bank.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Friday that the president and his team were continuing to study whether they could fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell, just a day after Trump said Powell’s termination “cannot come fast enough” as he called for the Fed to cut interest rates.

The dollar sank to a three-year low against the euro , hit a seven-month trough on the yen and slid 0.9% against the Swiss franc early in the Asian session on Monday, as an ongoing crisis of confidence in the greenback continued to play out.

Trading was thinned with markets in Australia and Hong Kong closed for Easter Monday. Most markets globally were closed on Friday for a holiday.

“Powell does not report directly to Trump, so (Trump) cannot actually fire him. He can only be removed from office under certain procedures which one would think have a higher barrier… but can the president move the cogs and wheels to undermine the perceived independence of the Fed? Sure, he could,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of macro research for Asia ex-Japan at Mizuho.

“I would argue that they don’t even need to sack Powell immediately. You just need to create the perception that you could fundamentally change the view of an independent Fed.”

The euro scaled a three-year top of $1.1476, while the dollar last traded 0.58% lower at 141.40 yen .

Sterling peaked at $1.3339, its highest since October 1, while the Australian dollar hit a two-month top of $0.6396.

“It’s really a buffet for any dollar bear… from the heightened uncertainty around the self-harm from tariffs to the loss of faith even prior to the Powell news,” Varathan said.

Trump’s sweeping tariffs and uncertainty over his trade policies have sent global markets into a tailspin and darkened the outlook for the world’s largest economy, in turn weakening the dollar as investors pull money out of U.S. assets.

Dollar slides towards Easter weekend

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar slid to a three-year low of 98.623 on Monday. The greenback was down 0.9% against the Swiss franc at 0.8119, while the New Zealand dollar rose 0.46% to $0.5964.

Elsewhere, the offshore yuan was up roughly 0.1% at 7.2966 per dollar.

China is widely expected to leave its benchmark lending rates unchanged at the monthly fixing later on Monday, but markets are wagering on more stimulus being rolled out soon in the face of an escalating Sino-U.S. trade war.

Yuan Yen US dollar US dollar index

Comments

200 characters

Dollar weakens on concerns about Fed’s independence under Trump

Calculating ROA: SNGPL challenges Ogra’s methodology in LHC

UAE deputy PM arrives on two-day visit

Water dispute and canals issue: Federal, Sindh govts agree to hold talks

Grid Transition Levy: APTMA urges PD to address inaccuracies

PM launches nationwide anti-polio drive: Robust measures taken to ensure safety of teams

Dar invites Muttaqi to visit Pakistan

Action against beggar gangs in KSA initiated: Saudi citizens can now enter Pakistan visa-free: Naqvi

Country must bridge trade gap with African nations: Minister

Kamal stresses need to link research with policy execution

Prices of essential food items remain high

Read more stories