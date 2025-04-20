Afghanistan and Pakistan take step against terrorism

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, Pakistan and Afghanistan have assured each other that their respective territories will not be allowed to be used for terrorism or in any other wrongful activity.

This was expressed during Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s back to back meetings with Afghan leadership in a day-long marathon visit of Kabul on Saturday.

About the major decisions taken during Afghanistan trip, Ishaq Dar said it has been decided that a track and trace system will be operationalized from 30th June this year to accelerate cross border trade between the two countries.

Afghan FM tells Pakistan’s top diplomat deportations are ‘disappointment’

They agreed to enhance bilateral trade, transit and economic cooperation, to the mutual benefit of the people of both countries.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar engaged in extensive discussions with Acting Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akhund, Afghan DPM Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi and Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

FO said in a statement that the discussions encompassed a comprehensive range of topics pertaining to bilateral relations, underscoring the need to devise strategies for enhancing cooperation across diverse areas of mutual interest, including security, trade, transit, connectivity, and people to people contacts.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasised the paramount importance of addressing all pertinent issues, particularly those related to security and border management, in order to fully realise the potential for regional trade and connectivity.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to fostering mutually beneficial relations and agreed on the importance of maintaining high-level engagement.

The DPM discussed all issues of mutual interest, including peace and security, and people-to-people contacts with Afghan leadership.

They agreed to remain engaged to achieve the full potential of regional economic development, including through realisation of trans-regional connectivity projects.

Ishaq Dar said it has also been agreed to hold regular trade exhibitions and exchange of trade delegations to continue the momentum of trade facilitation for the mutual benefit of two countries.

He said cross stuffing facility for will be provided to 500 containers per month initially from June 30th this year as pilot project to help lower the cost of transit trade.

The minister said the ITTMS (Integrated Transit Trade Management System) system in Torkham will also be operationalised by 30th June this year.

About the repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, Ishaq Dar said the government is ensuring that the process takes place with full dignity and honour without disrespect to any individual.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have assured each other that they would not allow nefarious elements the use of their soil to conduct attacks or illicit activities against the other, adding that both countries would be responsible to take appropriate action in such a case.

The two leaders discussed all issues of mutual interest, including peace and security, and people-to-people contacts. They agreed to enhance bilateral trade, transit and economic cooperation, to the mutual benefit of the people of both countries.

They agreed to remain engaged to achieve the full potential of regional economic development, including through realization of trans-regional connectivity projects.

According to Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Afghan Interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in Kabul on Saturday expressed his deep concern and regret over the situation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan and their forced deportation.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry strongly urged Pakistani authorities to prevent the erosion of the rights of Afghans living there and those coming there, according to a statement.

Muttaqi added that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is eager to expand trade, transit, and joint projects with neighboring Pakistan. Muttaqi also reminded the Pakistani delegation that concrete steps should be taken to resolve problems and create facilities in these areas.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Ishaq Dar, invited the Afghan Foreign Minister to pay an official visit to Pakistan to continue the high-level visit.

Ishaq Dar said that in order to increase bilateral trade, tariffs on a large number of trade goods have been reduced and effective steps will be taken in the areas of transportation of commercial goods. He also expressed his government’s determination to further expand bilateral trade and transit with Afghanistan and promised to provide necessary facilities in these areas.

DPM/FM said that Afghan refugees will not be mistreated and that they will take serious steps in this regard, adding that the properties and capital of Afghan refugees are their property and no one can seize their goods. Pakistani security agencies will prevent any arbitrary action in this regard, he remarked.

The meeting discussed issues such as enhancing diplomatic relations, coordination, joint cooperation, increasing and facilitating visas, rapid transportation of agricultural products, promoting trade and transit, and the importance, ongoing process, and special attention to a number of major projects such as Afghan Trans rail line, CASA-1000, TAPI, and TAP.

It was also agreed to establish joint committees to follow up on the aforementioned issues and to find effective ways to resolve issues between the two countries.

Both countries have also held delegations level talks at Afghan MoFA.

DPM/FM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar departed for Kabul Saturday morning for his first official visit to Afghanistan. The DPM/FM led a high-level delegation, comprising of the Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Sadiq Khan, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Federal Secretaries for Commerce, Railways and Interior, as well as other senior officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025