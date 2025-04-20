Raast processes over 892m transactions

KARACHI: Raast, Pakistan’s first instant digital payment system developed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), has processed over 892 million transactions, with a total value exceeding Rs 20 trillion since its launch.

As part of Pakistan Financial Literacy Week (PFLW) 2025, Deputy Governor SBP Saleem Ullah inaugurated Go Cashless campaign in a local mall on Saturday at Clifton, Karachi. The campaign was organised in collaboration with 12 leading financial institutions. This initiative was aimed to educate both vendors and customers about the use and benefits of digital payment solutions, promoting a shift towards a cashless economy.

Deputy Governor SBP outlined that this Go Cashless campaign is not just an event- it is part of a broader vision to accelerate Pakistan’s transition towards a digital economy. Elaborating the key digital payments statistics, he highlighted that the SBP’s flagship platform, Raast handled 795.7 million transactions worth Rs 6.4 trillion in Q2 of 2025.

He observed that a staggering 62 percent growth in the number of transactions through mobile and internet banking has been witnessed. Raast has processed over 892 million transactions amounting to Rs 20 trillion since its launch.

Saleem Ullah also expressed that the digital transactions grew by 35 percent in FY24, with volume increasing from Rs.4.7 billion to Rs.6.4 billion, and their value reaching Rs 547 trillion. Furthermore, to promote the SBP’s broader agenda to enhance financial inclusion and accelerate digital adoption in Pakistan, this Go Cashless activity was organized.

The campaign reflected the future of digital payments in Pakistan that is all about inclusivity, innovation, and integration. SBP goal is a cash-lite economy where digital payments are not just an alternative, but the preferred choice for everyone-from a small vendor in a Mandi to a large retail store in a mall. With campaigns like this at a local mall, SBP is showing people that going cashless is easy, secure, and empowering.

