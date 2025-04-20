AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.26%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
HUBC 142.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
MLCF 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.46%)
OGDC 212.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PAEL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.32%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.73%)
POWER 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
PPL 170.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PTC 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
SEARL 94.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.2%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.02%)
SYM 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.65%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-20

Raast processes over 892m transactions

KARACHI: Raast, Pakistan?s first instant digital payment system developed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), has...
Recorder Report Published 20 Apr, 2025 02:50am

KARACHI: Raast, Pakistan’s first instant digital payment system developed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), has processed over 892 million transactions, with a total value exceeding Rs 20 trillion since its launch.

As part of Pakistan Financial Literacy Week (PFLW) 2025, Deputy Governor SBP Saleem Ullah inaugurated Go Cashless campaign in a local mall on Saturday at Clifton, Karachi. The campaign was organised in collaboration with 12 leading financial institutions. This initiative was aimed to educate both vendors and customers about the use and benefits of digital payment solutions, promoting a shift towards a cashless economy.

Deputy Governor SBP outlined that this Go Cashless campaign is not just an event- it is part of a broader vision to accelerate Pakistan’s transition towards a digital economy. Elaborating the key digital payments statistics, he highlighted that the SBP’s flagship platform, Raast handled 795.7 million transactions worth Rs 6.4 trillion in Q2 of 2025.

SBP issues Raast participation criteria

He observed that a staggering 62 percent growth in the number of transactions through mobile and internet banking has been witnessed. Raast has processed over 892 million transactions amounting to Rs 20 trillion since its launch.

Saleem Ullah also expressed that the digital transactions grew by 35 percent in FY24, with volume increasing from Rs.4.7 billion to Rs.6.4 billion, and their value reaching Rs 547 trillion. Furthermore, to promote the SBP’s broader agenda to enhance financial inclusion and accelerate digital adoption in Pakistan, this Go Cashless activity was organized.

The campaign reflected the future of digital payments in Pakistan that is all about inclusivity, innovation, and integration. SBP goal is a cash-lite economy where digital payments are not just an alternative, but the preferred choice for everyone-from a small vendor in a Mandi to a large retail store in a mall. With campaigns like this at a local mall, SBP is showing people that going cashless is easy, secure, and empowering.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP Raast

Comments

200 characters

Raast processes over 892m transactions

MoMA starts work on Karachi-Djibouti maritime trade corridor

Economy improving, says Jam

Aurangzeb leaves for US to attend IMF, WB meetings

Mines & minerals, IT and farming: PM invites investors to explore vast opportunities

Transfer of power complex to GoP: No post-Dec 31, 2024 liability, Rousch warns NPPMCL

IHC extends GST zero-rating to condensate oil

Afghanistan and Pakistan take step against terrorism

SCBA opposes canal project

Provincial taxpayers: FBR has ‘rolled out Single Sales Tax Portal’

Read more stories