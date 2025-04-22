Trade, consular affairs and culture: Pakistan, UAE take big step to boost ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday signed multiple memoranda of understanding (MoUs) aimed at expanding cooperation across diverse sectors including culture, trade and consular affairs.

Both sides have also agreed to the establishment of the UAE-Pakistan Joint Business Council (JBC) to further strengthen economic relationship and facilitate greater linkages between the business communities of Pakistan and the UAE said the Foreign Office (FO) in a statement.

The agreements were inked during a high-level meeting between Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

After the delegation-level talks between Pakistan and the UAE, headed by Dar and his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the dignitaries entered into MoUs on cultural cooperation and the establishment of Joint Committee for Consular Affairs. The deputy prime ministers and foreign ministers also witnessed the exchange of MoU on the establishment of the UAE-Pakistan Joint Business Council, the FO spokesperson added.

These documents are aimed at further strengthening the bonds between the people as well as business people of the two countries. The MoUs will promote bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors including culture, trade and consular affairs. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar and UAE Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed al Nahyan signed an MoU between the UAE Ministry of Culture and the Culture Division of Pakistan to promote cooperation in culture sector.

Similarly, the two dignitaries also signed an MoU for establishment of joint committee for consular affairs. Welcoming the UAE DPM/FM at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dar said the two countries had decades’ old fraternal relationship based on shared commitments, love and affection. He said the two countries were working together for the benefit and welfare of the people of the two countries.

The UAE’s deputy prime minister said he was pleased to see the hospitality during his visit to Pakistan- “a country which is close to our hearts in UAE and also to my heart personally”.

Expressing satisfaction over the prevailing pace of the bilateral relationship, he said the leadership of the two countries wanted to further deepen the existing relationship.

The FO said in a statement that cordial, in-depth and extensive discussions were held between the two counterparts. Besides, the focus on further cementing excellent bilateral relations, regional and global issues of mutual interest and concern discussed in a candid ambiance. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived on two-day official visit to Pakistan Sunday evening. This high-level visit reflects the deep-rooted, fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE and underscores the two countries’ shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

The entire spectrum of bilateral relations, with particular focus on trade and investment, energy cooperation, regional security and people-to-people linkages was discussed with the Pakistani leadership during the visit.

The visit also provided an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest and concern. The deputy prime ministers had last met in Abu Dhabi on 21 February 2025.

