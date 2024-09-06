AGL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.9%)
AIRLINK 141.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.53%)
BOP 5.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.23%)
DCL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
DFML 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.2%)
DGKC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
FCCL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
FFBL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (7.51%)
HUBC 153.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.24%)
HUMNL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.89%)
MLCF 33.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
NBP 58.84 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.5%)
OGDC 137.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
PAEL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
PPL 113.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.86%)
PTC 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
SEARL 57.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.23%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TOMCL 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
TPLP 8.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
TRG 52.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 8,368 Increased By 21.9 (0.26%)
BR30 27,015 Increased By 106.6 (0.4%)
KSE100 79,158 Increased By 294.4 (0.37%)
KSE30 25,067 Increased By 41.1 (0.16%)
Sep 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 5, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 06 Sep, 2024 08:50am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Ongoing global oil price decline to benefit Pakistan: brokerage house

Read here for details.

  • Competition for new currency notes: SBP unveils winners, selected designs

Read here for details.

  • Google to produce 0.5 million Chromebooks in Pakistan by 2026

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $33mn, now stand at $9.44bn

Read here for details.

  • ‘Goodbye, parliament’: Mengal refuses to withdraw resignation

Read here for details.

  • Siddiqsons Tin Plate starts process to shut plant amid sales decline, labour strikes

Read here for details.

  • Army neither against nor in support of any political party: DG ISPR

Read here for details.

  • SHC annuls KU decision to cancel Justice Jahangiri’s law degree

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

FTAs, PTAs: MoC urged to include commercial transactions clause

FBR amends Federal Excise Rules, 2005

Aurangzeb urges support for Chinese cos

Aurangzeb explains steps to stabilise economy

Capacity tariff of Chinese IPPs: China appears unwilling to renegotiate?

PD officials quizzed by Nepra on shift to SOFR

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs69.9trn

Attacks on grid stations: Govt decides to treat errant KP MPs in a heavy manner

PM seeks plans for $25bn IT exports

Pakistan has responded positively to BD’s gestures: FO

Read more stories