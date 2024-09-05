AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
AIRLINK 142.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.54%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
DCL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.98%)
DFML 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.78%)
DGKC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
FFBL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.43%)
KOSM 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-9.36%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.03%)
NBP 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
OGDC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.61%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 57.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.22%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 52.45 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.92%)
UNITY 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 8,350 Increased By 4.7 (0.06%)
BR30 26,917 Decreased By -120 (-0.44%)
KSE100 78,863 Increased By 15.3 (0.02%)
KSE30 25,026 Increased By 13.7 (0.05%)
Sep 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $33mn, now stand at $9.44bn

  • Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stand at $14.74 billion
BR Web Desk Published 05 Sep, 2024 08:21pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $33 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $9.44 billion as of August 30, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.74 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.30 billion.

The central bank did not specify a reason for the increase in the reserves.

“During the week ended on 30-Aug-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 33 million to US$ 9,436.8 million,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves increased by $112 million.

SBP reserves forex reserves Foreign reserves foreign exchange reserves SBP data SBP Forex reserves Pakistan forex reserves SBP Pakistan exchange reserves

Comments

200 characters
SAd Sep 05, 2024 08:43pm
Alhamdulillah! we have come a long way. Remember we had $2.8 B just a year and half ago. Darnomics steered the country out of crisis and gave us a roadmap. We are moving towards the right direction.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $33mn, now stand at $9.44bn

Oil power UAE completes Arab world’s first nuclear plant

Rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Army neither against nor in support of any political party: DG ISPR

SHC annuls KU decision to cancel Justice Jahangiri’s law degree

Ongoing global oil price decline to benefit Pakistan: brokerage house

Siddiqsons Tin Plate starts process to shut plant amid sales decline, labour strikes

Google to produce 0.5 million Chromebooks in Pakistan by 2026

‘Goodbye, parliament’: Mengal refuses to withdraw resignation

KSE-100 closes flat after range-bound trading

Read more stories