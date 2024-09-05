AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
AIRLINK 142.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.54%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
DCL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.98%)
DFML 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.78%)
DGKC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
FFBL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.43%)
KOSM 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-9.36%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.03%)
NBP 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
OGDC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.61%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 57.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.22%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 52.45 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.92%)
UNITY 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 8,350 Increased By 4.7 (0.06%)
BR30 26,917 Decreased By -120 (-0.44%)
KSE100 78,863 Increased By 15.3 (0.02%)
KSE30 25,026 Increased By 13.7 (0.05%)
Sep 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Competition for new currency notes: SBP unveils winners, selected designs

BR Web Desk Published September 5, 2024

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday announced the winners of its competition for the designs of the new banknote series.

The central bank initiated the process for designing and issuing of new banknotes series of all existing denominations in January, 2024.

The SBP announced an art competition in March to have innovative and thematic design ideas for the series of new currency notes.

SBP says no plan to introduce polymer banknote series

The winners of the competition include Dr. Shery Abidi, Haroon Khan, Syed Fawad Hussain, Memoona Afzal, Hadiya Hassan, and Noureen Aslam for the first prize. Similarly, Mirza Sufiyan, Aynee Zahra, and Karim Muhammad have been announced as the winners for the second prize.

The SBP, in its statement in March, has announced that the first, second, and third designs of each denomination would be given the prize of Rs1,000,000, Rs500,000, and Rs300,000, respectively.

Here are the designs of the notes selected by the SBP:

“The shortlisted designs are suggestive in nature and are being shared with international designers who have been shortlisted to work with SBP and finalise designs for the new banknote series.

“The International designers, while drawing inspiration from the local art submissions, will, however, be free to employ their own design expertise and imagination to create final designs for the new banknotes series,” the SBP said.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) SBP Pakistani rupee State Bank of Pakistan SBP Pakistan Pakistan currency new currency notes new banknotes Pakistan

Comments

200 characters
Zeeshan Sep 05, 2024 10:37pm
Millions of dollars will be waisted at only "the design stage" on this adventure by a cash strapped economy. Whereas trillions of local currency will be waisted on security paper, ink and overheads
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Aizaz Sep 05, 2024 11:42pm
Wow, what a time to this adventure.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Competition for new currency notes: SBP unveils winners, selected designs

Analysts expect SBP to continue easing in next week’s monetary policy announcement

Oil power UAE completes Arab world’s first nuclear plant

Rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Army neither against nor in support of any political party: DG ISPR

SHC annuls KU decision to cancel Justice Jahangiri’s law degree

Ongoing global oil price decline to benefit Pakistan: brokerage house

Siddiqsons Tin Plate starts process to shut plant amid sales decline, labour strikes

Google to produce 0.5 million Chromebooks in Pakistan by 2026

‘Goodbye, parliament’: Mengal refuses to withdraw resignation

KSE-100 closes flat after range-bound trading

Read more stories