Competition for new currency notes: SBP unveils winners, selected designs

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday announced the winners of its competition for the designs of the new banknote series.

The central bank initiated the process for designing and issuing of new banknotes series of all existing denominations in January, 2024.

The SBP announced an art competition in March to have innovative and thematic design ideas for the series of new currency notes.

The winners of the competition include Dr. Shery Abidi, Haroon Khan, Syed Fawad Hussain, Memoona Afzal, Hadiya Hassan, and Noureen Aslam for the first prize. Similarly, Mirza Sufiyan, Aynee Zahra, and Karim Muhammad have been announced as the winners for the second prize.

The SBP, in its statement in March, has announced that the first, second, and third designs of each denomination would be given the prize of Rs1,000,000, Rs500,000, and Rs300,000, respectively.

Here are the designs of the notes selected by the SBP:

“The shortlisted designs are suggestive in nature and are being shared with international designers who have been shortlisted to work with SBP and finalise designs for the new banknote series.

“The International designers, while drawing inspiration from the local art submissions, will, however, be free to employ their own design expertise and imagination to create final designs for the new banknotes series,” the SBP said.