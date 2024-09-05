‘Goodbye, parliament’: Mengal refuses to withdraw resignation

Balochistan National Party-Mengal(BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal stated Thursday that he had no desire to return to the parliament because political parties are unwilling to address Balochistan’s problems.

“Goodbye, parliament—may we meet again when the rule of law prevails,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Mengal had earlier this week submitted his resignation as a member of the National Assembly in protest of the “worsening” situation in Balochistan.

Mengal rejects govt’s request to withdraw resignation

A committee of the ruling coalition tasked by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address the “reservations” of the senior politicians from Balochistan met him at the Parliament Lodges on Wednesday and assured him that all his reservations will be addressed, requesting him to review his decision.

However, the BNP-Mengal chief refused to reverse his decision, citing the rising deprivation in Balochistan, unresolved issue of missing persons and unfair distribution of resources.

The leader of the BNP-Mengal said in his message today that it was ironic that the political parties would not accept his resignation because he had already resigned from his position in the National Assembly and had no intention of staying in the parliament.

Akhtar Mengal resigns from NA

He said that political parties should apologise to the people of Balochistan, not to him. “They think they can make it up to me, convince me to change my mind, and apologise for their mistakes,” he wrote.

“Acknowledge the pain you’ve caused by taking their loved ones,” he added.

Politicians, according to the former chief minister of Balochistan, had to apologise to “Sami and Mahrang for assaulting them when they simply wanted to speak.”

“I am not just Akhtar Mengal; I am a part of the people,” he stated, adding “when you make amends with them, you’ll make amends with me.”

Mengal went on to say that he was not personally resentful to anyone. “My conscience compelled me to make this decision,” he wrote.

“I’ve tried to make everyone understand, but they refuse to address Balochistan’s issues.”

He claimed that the reason he went back to Pakistan was to get rid of a burden that had been bothering him for months.

“I’m free now. I hope others understand this before it’s too late, ,” he remarked.