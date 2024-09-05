Army neither against nor in support of any political party: DG ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations Director General (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Thursday that the Pakistan Army is neither against nor in support of any political party.

In his address on counterterrorism efforts and the country’s security situation, the DG ISPR said 32,173 intelligence-based operations were carried out so far in 2024, with 4,021 of them conducted in the past month in which 90 khawarij were killed.

“Pakistan Army, police, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies carry out more than 130 operations daily,” he said.

Commanders reaffirm resolve against terrorism

In the past eight months, 193 brave soldiers have embraced martyrdom, the DG ISPR said.

“The war against Fitna al-Khawarij and terrorism will continue till the eradication of the last khariji and terrorist,” he said.

Referring to the deadly August 26 terror attacks across Balochistan, the DG ISPR said they were carried out “on the directives of internal and external enemies and their enablers” with the aim “to impact the province’s peaceful environment and development by targeting innocent people”.

“We know that a sense of deprivation and state force is also found among the people of Balochistan, which certain elements exploit on external directives,” he said.

“They exploit it so that the ongoing process of development and public welfare could be affected through fear and alarm,” he added.

Pakistan Army believes in self-accountability

The DG ISPR said the Pakistan Army believes in self-accountability.

“The Pakistan Army’s self-accountability system is an extremely comprehensive, transparent, and strong process, which is time-tested,” he added.

He added that in April this year, the Pakistan Army ordered a “high-level court of inquiry” on an application against General Faiz Hameed in the Top City case.

After the probe was completed, the army informed on August 12, 2024, that General Faiz had violated the Army Act and on the basis of that, court martial of the former spymaster had been initiated, he said.

“There is a clear consensus within the army that it is a national, state-owned institution, which must be prevented from being used against the completion of goals related to specific political agendas,” the DG ISPR said.

He added that the armed forces were well aware of their professional duties and that “no compromise of any kind will be made on national security”.

The latest press conference comes after at least 73 people were killed in Balochistan when terrorists attacked police stations, railway lines, and highways, and security forces launched retaliatory operations.

As per the digital database of security incidents managed by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS) – an Islamabad-based think tank, Balochistan experienced 28 terrorist incidents during August 2024, which resulted in 57 deaths and injuries to another 84 people.

Following the uptick in terrorist attacks, President Asif Ali Zardari stressed upon taking all possible steps to improve the security situation in Balochistan and called for effective measures for the complete elimination of terrorists.