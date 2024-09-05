AGL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.36%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.96%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
DCL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
DFML 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.37%)
DGKC 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.5%)
FFBL 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FFL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.58%)
HUBC 154.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
KOSM 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.24%)
MLCF 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
NBP 57.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.49%)
OGDC 137.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.36%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PIBTL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.45%)
PPL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
SEARL 58.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.41%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TOMCL 42.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
TPLP 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.4%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 51.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.66%)
UNITY 28.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 8,354 Increased By 7.8 (0.09%)
BR30 27,069 Increased By 32.3 (0.12%)
KSE100 78,938 Increased By 89.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 25,009 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.01%)
Sep 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 4, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 05 Sep, 2024 08:50am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt rightsizing: 33 SOEs to be closed in first phase

Read here for details.

  • Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted, Eid-e-Miladun Nabi to fall on Sept 17

Read here for details.

  • Security situation can normalise if parliament engages with KP, Balochistan people: Fazl

Read here for details.

  • Chakwal Spinning (CLOUD) refutes inside trading reports even as share price shoots

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz awards Rs2.5mn to driver for rescuing family stranded in Balochistan flood

Read here for details.

  • Aurangzeb engages with J.P. Morgan on investment opportunities in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • BF Biosciences enters into agreement with Lucky Core Industries

Read here for details.

  • Iran-Pak pipeline: US warns of potential ramifications but wants to help Pakistan address energy shortage

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

PIA sell-off likely by next month

9,130 big retailers integrated in POS system

Improvement in indicators highlighted

No reports of IMF objections to power relief package of Punjab govt: minister

China seeks RMB pilot project at Gwadar Free Zone

Fixed tax: Traders ready to pay Rs5,000 per month

3 Oct cargoes to be cancelled: Leading OMCs’ Sept cargo deferred

Co-financing: List of 12 potential projects shared with EIB

Imran Khan warns against ‘destroying only identity SC’

ECP holds Islamabad LG poll schedule ‘in abeyance’

Read more stories