BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from September 4, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Govt rightsizing: 33 SOEs to be closed in first phase
- Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted, Eid-e-Miladun Nabi to fall on Sept 17
- Security situation can normalise if parliament engages with KP, Balochistan people: Fazl
- Chakwal Spinning (CLOUD) refutes inside trading reports even as share price shoots
- PM Shehbaz awards Rs2.5mn to driver for rescuing family stranded in Balochistan flood
- Aurangzeb engages with J.P. Morgan on investment opportunities in Pakistan
- BF Biosciences enters into agreement with Lucky Core Industries
- Iran-Pak pipeline: US warns of potential ramifications but wants to help Pakistan address energy shortage
