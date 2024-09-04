AGL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.34%)
AIRLINK 143.48 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.8%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.76%)
DFML 51.11 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.67%)
DGKC 79.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.43%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.72%)
FFBL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
FFL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
HUBC 154.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.26%)
HUMNL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.13%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
KOSM 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.51%)
NBP 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.2%)
OGDC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.46%)
PAEL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.6%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.98%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.49%)
PRL 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.11 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.45%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.66%)
TOMCL 42.83 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.98%)
TPLP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.76%)
TREET 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
TRG 51.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.08%)
UNITY 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (14.05%)
BR100 8,346 Increased By 67.8 (0.82%)
BR30 27,037 Increased By 339.9 (1.27%)
KSE100 78,848 Increased By 491.7 (0.63%)
KSE30 25,012 Increased By 193.5 (0.78%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted, Eid-e-Miladun Nabi to fall on Sept 17

BR Web Desk Published September 4, 2024 Updated September 4, 2024 10:01pm

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Wednesday that the Rabiul Awwal moon was not sighted in Pakistan.

Announcing a unanimous decision at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Islamabad, committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said the first Rabi-ul-Awwal would fall on Friday, September 6. The 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH) will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 17.

“The weather was cloudy in most of Pakistan and clear in some places,” Azad added, noting that no reports of moon sightings had come in from any part of the nation.

A notification announcing the same will be later released by the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Members of both the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, including Mufti Zameer Ahmed Sajid, Mufti Muhammad Iqbal Naemi, Mufti Abdul Salam Jalali, Allama Mustafa Haider Naqvi and others, attended the meeting.

Rabiul awwal moon Rabiul awwal moon sighting Rabiul awwal moon sighting in Pakistan Eid i Miladun Nabi

Comments

200 characters

Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted, Eid-e-Miladun Nabi to fall on Sept 17

Aurangzeb engages with J.P. Morgan on investment opportunities in Pakistan

Iran-Pak pipeline: US warns of potential ramifications but wants to help Pakistan address energy shortage

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Chakwal Spinning (CLOUD) refutes inside trading reports even as share price shoots

PM Shehbaz awards Rs2.5mn to driver for rescuing family stranded in Balochistan flood

Greta Thunberg arrested at pro-Palestinian demo in Denmark

KSE-100 gains as Aurangzeb’s IMF-related remarks generate positivity

Bangladesh revels in ‘Tigers burning bright’ after Pakistan triumph

BF Biosciences enters into agreement with Lucky Core Industries

Read more stories