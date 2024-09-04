Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted, Eid-e-Miladun Nabi to fall on Sept 17

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Wednesday that the Rabiul Awwal moon was not sighted in Pakistan.

Announcing a unanimous decision at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Islamabad, committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said the first Rabi-ul-Awwal would fall on Friday, September 6. The 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH) will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 17.

“The weather was cloudy in most of Pakistan and clear in some places,” Azad added, noting that no reports of moon sightings had come in from any part of the nation.

A notification announcing the same will be later released by the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Members of both the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, including Mufti Zameer Ahmed Sajid, Mufti Muhammad Iqbal Naemi, Mufti Abdul Salam Jalali, Allama Mustafa Haider Naqvi and others, attended the meeting.