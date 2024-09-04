PM Shehbaz awards Rs2.5mn to driver for rescuing family stranded in Balochistan flood

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif awarded on Wednesday Rs2.5 million to Mohibullah who had rescued a family stranded during the flood in Balochistan’s Qila Abdullah.

As heavy rains lashed across the country last month, and caused flood in Balochistan, Mohibullah rescued seven people who were trapped in a flood surge in the Kolk River.

On Wednesday, the PM invited the excavator operator to the Prime Minister’s House and appreciated his courage to save the stranded family while risking his own life, as per Radio Pakistan.

“I deeply adore your love for humanity. You are a nation’s hero as you showed the courage to save human lives,” the PM said.

PM Shehbaz also announced provision of free education to Mohibullah’s children up to university level as well as free health facilities for his family members.

Mohibullah expressed gratitude to the PM for acknowledging his gesture and honouring him by inviting him to the PM House.

Last month, heavy rains lashed parts of the country, causing considerable damage to infrastructure.

Head of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority’s control room, Younus Mengal said that since July 1, a total of 39 people have died in Balochistan in rain-related incidents.

Some 895 houses have been completely damaged while more than 14,000 have been partially damaged during the period, with Khuzdar and Jaffarabad being the most affected.