Aurangzeb engages with J.P. Morgan on investment opportunities in Pakistan

Published September 4, 2024 Updated September 4, 2024 02:51pm

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with a delegation of international investors led by Amin Mohammad Khowaja, CEO of J.P. Morgan Pakistan on Wednesday.

The high-level discussions centered on the interests of the institutional investors exploring fixed-income investment opportunities in Pakistan’s economy, said the Finance Division in a statement.

“The discussions covered a range of potential investment areas, including renewable energy, information technology, infrastructure development, and the financial sector,” read the statement.

Pakistan in ‘advanced stage’ to get external financing assurances, says Aurangzeb

The Finance Division informed that the investors expressed keen interest in these sectors, “recognizing Pakistan as a market with immense potential and a strategic location as a gateway to regional markets where foreign investors are eager to explore opportunities for investment in various sectors”.

The Finance Minister assured the delegation of the government’s full support in facilitating their investment ventures and welcomed their interest in contributing to Pakistan’s economic growth.

During the meeting, Aurangzeb highlighted developments on the economic front, including the 14% increase in exports, decline in CPI inflation to 9.6% in August 2024, and an overall decline in the Current Account deficit.

The Finance Minister also pointed out the improvement in Pakistan’s sovereign credit ratings which reflect a stable and promising economic outlook.

“The country’s economic growth is underpinned by robust fiscal discipline, inflation management, and a favorable balance of payments” Aurangzeb told the delegation.

He also elaborated on the government’s structural reforms agenda, aiming at broadening the tax base, rightsizing of the public sector, privatization drive, and energy sector reforms to aid overall macroeconomic stability.

During the meeting, Aurangzeb reaffirmed the government’s resolve to carry forward the comprehensive reforms agenda to enhance the efficiency and governance of public institutions.

“These reforms are designed to create a more conducive environment for foreign investment and to ensure the long-term stability of the economy,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the Finance Division in its statement informed that the investor delegation commended the government’s efforts to create a business-friendly environment and expressed optimism about the prospects of increased investment flows into Pakistan.

