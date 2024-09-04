AGL 32.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.01%)
AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.88%)
BOP 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.12%)
DFML 51.84 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (4.14%)
DGKC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.92%)
FFBL 46.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.57%)
FFL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
HUBC 154.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.12%)
HUMNL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.29%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
KOSM 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.12%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.05%)
NBP 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.97%)
OGDC 137.25 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.35%)
PAEL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
PPL 113.34 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.97%)
PRL 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
PTC 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.01%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.62%)
TOMCL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.38%)
TPLP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.37%)
TREET 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
TRG 51.44 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.04%)
UNITY 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.57%)
BR100 8,335 Increased By 57 (0.69%)
BR30 26,999 Increased By 302.3 (1.13%)
KSE100 78,716 Increased By 359.5 (0.46%)
KSE30 24,956 Increased By 137 (0.55%)
Sep 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance FEROZ (Ferozsons Laboratories Limited) 286.99 Increased By ▲ 3.23%

BF Biosciences enters into agreement with Lucky Core Industries

BR Web Desk Published September 4, 2024 Updated September 4, 2024 12:00pm

Pakistan’s pharmaceutical company BF Biosciences Limited (BFBL) has entered into a contract manufacturing and supply agreement with Lucky Core Industries Limited (LCI).

The development was shared by Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, the parent company of BFBL, in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“BF Biosciences Limited (BFBL), a subsidiary of Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, has entered into a contract manufacturing and supply agreement with Lucky Core Industries Limited (LCI) for the products ‘Esopase IV 40 mg’ & ‘Etipro IV 40 mg’,” read the notice.

BFBL, a joint venture between Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and Argentina’s Bagó Group, specialises in the import, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products.

Last month, the pharmaceutical company said it has successfully launched a human insulin under the brand name ‘Ferulin’.

The company is planning an initial public offering (IPO) at the PSX, aiming to raise at least Rs1.375 billion ($4.94 million) by issuing 25 million shares at a floor price of Rs55 per share.

The company is also engaged in local manufacturing of hepatitis related medicines (i.e. interferon injections).

In 2020, BFBL executed a non-exclusive license agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the manufacture and sale of Remdesivir (an anti-viral drug for the treatment of COVID-19 patients) under Gilead’s Global Patient Solutions (GPS) Program.

BFBL successfully produced Remdesivir during the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing approximately Rs2 billion to its topline in FY2021-FY2022.

PSX Pharmaceutical Industry psx companies pharmaceutical sector Pharma sector PSX notice Lucky Core Industries Limited BF Biosciences Limited Ferozsons Laboratories Limited Pakistan pharmaceutical sector

Comments

200 characters

BF Biosciences enters into agreement with Lucky Core Industries

15 largest SOEs: MoF seeks report to share plans with IMF

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Targeted subsidies: IMF has no objections over implementation, Aurangzeb claims

$7bn EFF Programme: Aurangzeb expects on-time IMF approval

Advance tax: FBR asks traders to give alternative solution to valuation table

Bangladesh revels in ‘Tigers burning bright’ after Pakistan triumph

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 13

Govt introduces ‘Contributory Pension Fund Scheme’ for new entrants

Ecnec clears 6 mega projects worth Rs178.1bn

Read more stories