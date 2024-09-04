Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Ministries, Divs barred from releasing funds for new projects

Read here for details.

‘No exceptions’: Army reaffirms commitment to ensure internal accountability

Read here for details.

Pakistan in ‘advanced stage’ to get external financing assurances, says Aurangzeb

Read here for details.

‘Balochistan continuously neglected by Parliament’: Akhtar Mengal resigns from NA

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks marginally to $3.6bn in 2MFY25

Read here for details.

Govt working on implementing IMF conditions, says PM

Read here for details.

Imran Maniar resigns as Sui Southern Gas Company CEO, MD

Read here for details.

Sale of petroleum products plunges 14% in August amid smuggling from Iran

Read here for details.