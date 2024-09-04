AGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
AIRLINK 144.40 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.16%)
BOP 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.31%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.12%)
DFML 50.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.74%)
DGKC 79.79 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.25%)
FFBL 46.98 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.46%)
FFL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
HUBC 154.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.79%)
KEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.17%)
KOSM 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.73%)
MLCF 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.29%)
NBP 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.03%)
OGDC 137.70 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.68%)
PAEL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.06%)
PPL 113.59 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.19%)
PRL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
PTC 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.92%)
SEARL 57.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.65%)
TELE 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.53%)
TOMCL 42.37 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.85%)
TPLP 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.85%)
TREET 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
TRG 51.65 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.45%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.79%)
BR100 8,347 Increased By 69.3 (0.84%)
BR30 27,012 Increased By 315.3 (1.18%)
KSE100 78,840 Increased By 484.2 (0.62%)
KSE30 24,994 Increased By 175.3 (0.71%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 3, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 04 Sep, 2024 08:47am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Ministries, Divs barred from releasing funds for new projects

Read here for details.

  • ‘No exceptions’: Army reaffirms commitment to ensure internal accountability

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan in ‘advanced stage’ to get external financing assurances, says Aurangzeb

Read here for details.

  • ‘Balochistan continuously neglected by Parliament’: Akhtar Mengal resigns from NA

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks marginally to $3.6bn in 2MFY25

Read here for details.

  • Govt working on implementing IMF conditions, says PM

Read here for details.

  • Imran Maniar resigns as Sui Southern Gas Company CEO, MD

Read here for details.

  • Sale of petroleum products plunges 14% in August amid smuggling from Iran

Read here for details.

