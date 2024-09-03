AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
Pakistan

‘Balochistan continuously neglected by Parliament’: Akhtar Mengal resigns from NA

Published 03 Sep, 2024

Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Chairman Akhtar Mengal announced on Tuesday that he has resigned as member of the National Assembly.

In a post on social media X, he wrote that his resignation is a tribute to his father Sardar Attaullah Mengal, on his third death anniversary.

He said that the current situation of Balochistan forced him to resign, adding that the province has been continuously neglected by the House.

“With no real representation of the people of Balochistan in this assembly, even voices like mine cannot bring about any meaningful change.”

He further said that it has become clear that “our protests or expressions of opinion are always met with opposition”.

“Our people are either silenced, branded as traitors, or worse, killed. Under the circumstances, I find it impossible to continue to act in this capacity, as my presence here has not been of any benefit to the people I represent.”

“Therefore, I request that my resignation be accepted. May Allah protect Balochistan and make it prosperous.”

