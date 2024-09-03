AGL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.14%)
SSGC (Sui Southern Gas Company Limited) 8.88 Increased By ▲ 1.72%

Imran Maniar resigns as Sui Southern Gas Company CEO, MD

BR Web Desk Published 03 Sep, 2024 10:08am

Imran Maniar has resigned from the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) to “pursue other opportunities”.

This was stated by SSGC in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“Please be informed that an emergent Meeting of the Board of Directors of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) was held on Monday, September 2, 2024, at 4pm to consider the resignation submitted by lmran Maniar from the position of Managing Director (MD)/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO),” read the statement.

“The board, with the utmost respect for Maniar’s decision to pursue other opportunities, accepted his resignation,” it added.

SSGC in its notice informed that the board acknowledged Maniar’s contributions to SSGCL during his tenure and expressed gratitude for his services.

“Maniar’s final day with the company would be September 13, 2024,” added the notice.

Rehabilitation of distribution network: MD SSGC spells out steps

As per information available on SSGC’s website, Maniar is an accomplished professional with more than 30 years of strong track record in building, leading and advising private equity and corporations in mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, turnarounds, capital market transactions, logistics, upstream and midstream operations, oil field and engineering services.

Before joining SSGC, Maniar held CFO positions at Marquard and Bahls AG, GL Noble Denton and Eagle Ford Oil and Gas. He also served as Manager Strategic Planning at Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, Partner at Millennium Ventures LLC and as an Analyst at Solvay.

Maniar has a BS in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University, an MBA from Rice University and has received CFO training at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

