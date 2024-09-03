AGL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.14%)
AIRLINK 143.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.92%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
DCL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
DFML 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
DGKC 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.72%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.34%)
FFBL 45.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
HUBC 153.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.87%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-10.04%)
MLCF 32.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.71%)
NBP 59.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.02%)
OGDC 133.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.56%)
PAEL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.93%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 111.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.33%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 40.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.95%)
TPLP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
UNITY 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,275 Increased By 5.4 (0.06%)
BR30 26,644 Increased By 64.7 (0.24%)
KSE100 78,377 Increased By 94.1 (0.12%)
KSE30 24,820 Increased By 8.9 (0.04%)
Sep 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sale of petroleum products plunges 14% in August amid smuggling from Iran

BR Web Desk Published 03 Sep, 2024 11:47am

Sale of total petroleum products in Pakistan clocked in at 1.22 million tons in August, a decrease of 14% year-on-year.

“The reduction in sales comes on the back of i) availability of smuggled petroleum products from Iran, and ii) higher rainfall during the period,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL)

The offtake of petrol declined by 7% YoY in August 2024, settling at 0.62 million tons, compared to 0.67 million tons in same month last year.

Similarly, high-speed diesel (HSD) dispatches dwindled by 17% YoY to 0.46 million tons in August 2024. Meanwhile, Furnace Oil (FO) sale volumes reduced by 45% YoY, reaching 0.06 million tons, as compared to 0.12 million tons in SPLY.

Sale of petroleum products inches up 4%, signals some stability

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, POL products’ offtake witnessed an increase of 2% during August, as compared to 1.2 million tons in July.

MoM jump in OMC sales come “amid fall in the price of petroleum products,” said AHL.

During the first two months of FY25, sales of total petroleum products dropped by 12% YoY to 2.41 million tons compared to 2.76 million tons in the same period last year.

Product-wise data showed a decline in all categories; the offtake of MS, HSD and FO settled at 1.22 million tons, 0.92 million tons and 0.14 million tons, respectively, reflecting a decline of 8%, 12% and 46%.

Company-wise, PSO’s offtake depicted a decrease of 27% YoY in August 2024, clocking in at 0.53 million tons.

On the other hand, sales of Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) and Shell Petroleum Limited (SHEL) decreased by 24% and 6% YoY, respectively, amid a fall in sales of all products.

However, Hascol sales witnessed an increase of 18% YoY.

Arif Habib Limited PSO High Speed Diesel petroleum products furnace oil HASCOL pol sales petroleum industry petrol prices in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Sale of petroleum products plunges 14% in August amid smuggling from Iran

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

In case tax collection shortfall continues: FBR suggests 1pc hike in WHT rates

Strategic initiatives, directions of JV: Aurangzeb holds meeting with PKIC team

NA passes four bills amid opposition’s protest

Oct 1 to mark Pak-UAE JMC session in 11 years: Inter-ministerial meeting gets update on future strategy

Imran Maniar resigns as Sui Southern Gas Company CEO, MD

Fixation of monthly advance tax from retailers: FBR agrees to review valuation table

GST relief on scrap: Steel industry urges FBR to implement policy decision

APTMA urges SBP’s MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Read more stories