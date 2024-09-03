‘No exceptions’: Army reaffirms commitment to ensure internal accountability

Army’s top brass stressed Tuesday that strict accountability within the organisation guarantees that “no individual is above the law or exempt from scrutiny” and that there aren’t any “exceptions or partiality.”

The statement came during the Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at the GHQ, Rawalpindi. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presided over the conference.

The Corps Commander’s statement on the army’s internal accountability system follows the arrest of former spy chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed (retd) for violating the Pakistan Army Act.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army is a professional organisation that upholds the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and allegiance to the state and institution.

“The institution’s well-established and rigorous system of accountability ensures that these values are preserved with unwavering commitment, allowing no room for exceptions or partiality,” the ISPR statement read.

“This strict adherence to accountability fortifies the Army’s integrity, ensuring that no individual is above the law or exempt from scrutiny.”

The forum recognised the need for a strong and efficient legal system.

According to ISPR, COAS stressed that the Pakistan Army would keep providing the government, executive branch, and law enforcement agencies with all-encompassing support as they act against terrorists, anarchists, and criminal mafias.

“The forum also expressed satisfaction over ongoing efforts against illegal spectrum operating in collusion with terrorist networks,” the statement continued, emphasising the dire necessity of securing the country’s cyberspace with strict cybersecurity protocols.

Participants in the meeting offered fateha and expressed their sincere gratitude for the ultimate sacrifices given by the law enforcement agencies, the shuhada of the armed forces, and the citizens who gave their lives in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to maintain Pakistan’s peace and stability.

The current state of geopolitics, issues facing national security, and operational and strategic solutions to new threats were also discussed at the forum.

As a show of support for the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir, who continue to endure horrific human rights abuses, the meeting recognised the martyrs of the Freedom Movement.

Strong condemnations were also issued for Israel’s blatantly ongoing acts of brutality and genocide against the Palestinian people.

The forum pledged to maintain the standards in the pursuit of professional excellence and expressed confidence in the Pakistan Army’s operational preparedness and readiness.