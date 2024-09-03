‘FCCI guardians’ fund established for families of police martyrs’

FAISALABAD: “FCCI Guardians Fund” has been established to help out the bereaved families of police martyrs of district Faisalabad.

Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and Kamran Adil City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad formally inked MoU to offer educational scholarships, healthcare support, jobs and other services to the dependents of police martyrs.

“In this connection, a comprehensive and transparent system has been evolved to prudently utilize the allocated resources,” said Dr Khurram Tariq, adding that business community fully acknowledge the sacrifices of police martyrs and we are bound to look after their families so that they could enjoy an elevated social status in the society.

He said that FCCI fully takes the responsibility of the families of police martyrs and this MoU is a testimony to it. He said that cooperation between police and private sector would be promoted to improve the overall law and order situation by launching initially two projects in collaboration with Millat Industrial Estate and Super Stores Association.

“These projects would be presented as a model to attract other institutions to replicate this community-policing model to improve the law and order situation in their respective areas,”

he added.

CPO Kamran Adil said that 8500 police Jawans are providing protection to the life and property of the 9.5 million population of Faisalabad district. He said that 110 Jawans have so far laid down their lives in line with their duty.

“The acknowledgement by the local and business community will encourage the police force to expedite their efforts to fight against the criminals with a renewed commitment and dedication,” he added.

He said that he has arranged 33 residential plots for the families of martyrs while a private housing scheme has recently announced to give another 8 plots to the families of Shuhda-e-police.

About the crime situation, he said that a Miami-based Pakistani sent dollars to his brother who allegedly gulped it. He said that unfortunately instead of cursing his own brother, the money sender is critical of Pakistan which is not justified. He said that during the Olympics a well-equipped police force of 45000 individuals was deputed in Paris for security purposes.

“During this mega event, 9 cases of gang rape were recorded and none of them was traced,” he added.

The CPO said that Pakistan is our homeland and we must make concerted efforts to further improve it. He particularly mentioned two major projects of Safe City and Police Khidmat Markaz which would provide specialized services to the residents of Faisalabad.

He was thankful of the business community who extended cooperation to materialize these projects. He said that both these entities would become functional very soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024