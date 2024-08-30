Senate body recommends up-gradation of Safe City Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Thursday recommended that Safe City Islamabad should be further upgraded on modern lines to cater to the needs of the current era.

The parliamentary body reviewed the Safe City project and asked the department concerned to fill the vacant posts and upgrade it on modern lines.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, while briefing the committee on the workings of Safe City Islamabad, said that the project is the brainchild of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and operated by the authority till 2019.

He said that presently, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police is managing the Safe City Project. The project was established to monitor law and order in the city and to ensure the quality of life for the residents of Islamabad, he said.

The IGP said that the sanctioned strength for the Safe City project was around 463, and as of now, 38 technical posts are vacant, which will be filled soon. We have Software Development Wing, he said, adding that the data of Punjab and Islamabad Excise Department are link with the project. The committee recommended that vacant posts should be filled as the department holds critical importance.

He said that the ICT Administration is working on reshaping the Safe City into a Smart City Project by keeping in view the needs of the time.

The Senate committee also recommended providing details of crimes occurring in the ICT territory and the steps taken by the ICT for the prevention of such crimes.

Senators Irfanul Haq Siddiqui, Shahadat Awan, Saifullah Abro, Samina Mumtaz Zehri, Palwasha Muhammad Zai Khan, and Jam Saifullah Khan; Special Secretary for the Ministry of Interior Waqas Ali Mehmood and other senior officials from the Ministry of Interior also attended the meeting.

