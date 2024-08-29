What to watch this September: ‘Wolfs’, ‘Mastaani’, ‘Frasier’

The beginning of fall indicates a turn of the season and a precursor to fresh programming with platforms also aligning themselves with the return to regular schedules.

September will bring several Hollywood heavyweights to popular favourite streaming platforms. Among them, Brad Pitt and George Clooney are set to feature in ‘Wolfs’ on Apple TV+, while Nicole Kidman will star in a new series on Netflix.

Kelsey Grammar returns in ‘Frasier’, while Vince Vaughn’s new comedy series ‘Bad Monkey’ concludes.

‘Wolfs’: Apple TV+

George Clooney and Brad Pitt reunite for this action comedy. Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two “lone wolves” are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected.

The film will begin streaming on September 27.

‘The Perfect Couple’: Netflix

Nicole Kidman features in this new series along with Dakota Fanning and Liev Schreiber.

Amelia Sacks is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury (Kidman), has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season – until a body turns up on the beach.

The series debuts on September 5.

‘Emily in Paris’ - Season 4, Part 2: Netflix

The second part of the new season takes viewers across Rome, as Emily continues her romantic charades and navigates her work life in a new city.

The remaining season debuts on September 12.

‘Mastaani’: theatres across Pakistan

Written and directed by Usman Rizvi, the film features model-turned-actor Amna Ilyas along with Hira Khan.

It follows the story of a kind-hearted and rather ordinary man Shakil, and his love Aaliya, who also happens to be his polar opposite.

The film is playing now in theatres across Pakistan.

‘Frasier’ - Season 2: Paramount+

The reboot of the popular radio psychiatrist Frasier Crane is set to begin its second season, with more characters from the original series returning for cameos.

The series follows Crane (Kelsey Grammer) in the next chapter of his life after he returns to Boston to face new challenges and forge new relationships. The new season of ‘Frasier’ premieres September 19.

‘Breathless’: Netflix

For those looking for a new medical drama to watch, Netflix is set to debut a public health drama where a passionate team is devoted to saving lives, while navigating plenty tensions and romance.

The series is set to debut on August 30.

‘Bad Monkey’: Apple TV+

Vince Vaughn stars in this dark comedy based on Carl Hiaasen’s New York Times bestselling novel and enduring cult favorite, ‘Bad Monkey’.

Andrew Yancy (Vaughn) has been bounced from the Miami Police Department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case, he realises that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey.

‘Matlock’: CBS

Academy-Award winner Kathy Bates takes on cult original series that starred Andy Griffith as the famous criminal defense attorney and ran from 1986-1995.

In this new iteration on CBS, Bates’ Madeline “Matty” Matlock, now in her 70s, jumps back into the law game to recoup the money her husband lost gambling. However, just like the original series, there is more to Matlock than meets the eye, and viewers will be treated to twists and turns in every episode as they discover more about Maddie and what she’s really after.

The new series debuts on September 22.