What to watch this July: ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’, ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’

As the summer heat persists, there are plenty of new titles to keep you entertained as you remain confined to your homes.

Eddie Murphy is set to return in a new iteration of Beverly Hills Cop, while Natalie Portman is set to star in a new series on Apple TV+.

Here are a few suggestions on what to watch in July:

‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’: Netflix

Veteran actor Murphy reprises his role in this action-comedy – forty years after the first iteration debuted – as a detective set to solve crimes and create some chaos along the way.

The film debuts on July 3.

‘Na Baligh Afraad’: Theatres across Pakistan

The makers of ‘Na Maloom Afraad’ have a merry new iteration, directed and directed by Nabeel Qureshi.

The film features actors Samar Jafri, Aashir Wajahat, Rimha Ahmad and is playing in theatres across Pakistan.

‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’: Prime Video, Apple TV+

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller’s ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,’ the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal ‘Mad Max’ films.

Miller now turns the page again that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning hit ‘Mad Max: Fury Road.’

The film is currently playing in theatres worldwide.

‘Lady in the Lake’: Apple TV+

Portman stars in this new thriller where the disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore in 1966.

The series is set to premiere on July 19.

‘Twisters’: Theatres worldwide

Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell, Twisters is a standalone sequel to the 1996 cult classic, Twister.

An action-packed disaster movie, the film follows Kate Cooper and Tyler Owens as they attempt to chase and tame some of the mightiest tornadoes.

The film is set to debut on July 19.

‘Those About To Die’: Peacock, Amazon Prime Video

July brings epic insights into the historical arena of the Roman Empire starring Sir Anthony Hopkins.

This original new series will immerse viewers into the spectacular, complex, and corrupt world of chariot racing and gladiatorial fights in ancient Rome.

The series will begin streaming on July 18.

‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’: Amazon Prime Video

The brilliant new film directed by Guy Ritchie tells a story based on true events and the recently declassified files of the British War Department.

The witty action-comedy about the first-ever special forces organisation formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and the origin of black ops affairs. The small group of military officials also included author Ian Fleming – of the famed James Bond series.

The film will debut on July 25.