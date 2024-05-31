What to watch this June: ‘UmroAyyar - A New Beginning’, ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’, ‘A Family Affair’

Summer is already upon us as we swelter in the maddening heat, waiting for much respite. For those who are not travelling to cooler pastures, there is a slew of new programming to stay indoors with.

Nicole Kidman is set to feature in a new romantic comedy, while Jake Gyllenhall will star in a new crime drama. Pierce Brosnan also returns to theatres and Will Smith is back with a new iteration of the ‘Bad Boys’ franchise.

Here is a selection of all that is new and hot in June:

‘Hit Man’: Netflix

Richard Linklater’s highly anticipated romantic comedy features Glenn Powell and Adria Arjona.

A professor moonlighting as a hit man of sorts for his city police department descends into dangerous, dubious territory when he finds himself attracted to a woman who enlists his services.

The film is set to debut on June 7.

‘Presumed Innocent’: Apple TV+

Based on The New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Scott Turow, this gripping series takes viewers on a journey through a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich (played by Gyllenhaal) is suspected of the crime.

The series is set to debut on June 12.

‘Bridgerton’ – (Season 3 – Part 2) Netflix

The second half of Netflix’s flagship historical romance is set to debut its final set of episodes on June.

This season will see the final saga of Penelope and Colin’s romance, all while giving us a visual rendition of regency-era England.

The episodes are set to debut on June 13.

‘That 90s Show’ - (Part 2): Netflix

This show is a reboot of the classic ‘That 70’s Show’, featuring the next generation of the beloved characters. Kitty and Red return as themselves as new episodes drop on June 27.

‘A Family Affair’: Netflix

A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman (Joey King), her mother (Nicole Kidman) and her movie star boss (Zac Efron) as they face the complications of love and identity.

The film is set to debut on June 28.

‘Fast Charlie’: Theatres across Pakistan

Pierce Brosnan returns to the big screen as Charlie who has worked for Orlando mob boss Stan for 20 years as a quick, neat and efficient hit man.

When a rival boss from Miami decides to eliminate Stan and his entire team, Charlie finds himself hard pressed to find a loyal cohort.

The film is set to be released over the Eid holidays across Pakistan.

‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’: Theatres across Pakistan

This June, the world’s favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their roles as law enforcement individuals running into trouble as usual.

The film is set to be released over the Eid holidays across Pakistan.

‘UmroAyyar - A New Beginning’: Theatres across Pakistan

‘Umro Ayyar,’ inspired by ‘Hamzanama’ and the first-ever VFX-based film in Pakistan.

Umro Ayyar is a fictional character from Tilism-e-Hoshruba which is included in the ‘Hamzanama’ written by Ghalib Lakhnavi. He was first written about during the time of Mughal Empire King Jalaluddin Akbar.

Directed by Azfar Jafri, it features an ensemble cast including Sanam Saeed, Usman Mukhtar, Faran Tahir, Ali Kazmi and Adnan Siddiqui and will be released over Eid-ul-Adha.

Actor Sanam Saeed reveals upcoming film ‘Umro Ayyar’

‘Federer: Twelve Final Days’: Amazon Prime Video

Roger Federer – one of the most decorated athletes of all time with 20 grand slam titled announced his retirement from professional tennis in 2022, much to the dismay of his legion of fans.

‘Federer: Twelve Final Days’ is an intimate look at the last dozen days of his career, culminating with the Laver Cup – his last match played alongside rival Rafael Nadal.

Roger’s ace goodbye

The documentary is set to debut on June 20.