AGL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.36%)
AIRLINK 137.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.35%)
BOP 5.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.67%)
DCL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.32%)
DFML 49.55 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (8.88%)
DGKC 80.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.51%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.23%)
FFBL 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.02%)
FFL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.05%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.59%)
KOSM 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (8.95%)
MLCF 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.23%)
NBP 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.29%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.78%)
PAEL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.12%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.63%)
PPL 112.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.85%)
PTC 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.04%)
SEARL 59.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.65%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
TOMCL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (3.78%)
TPLP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
TREET 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 8,336 Decreased By -9.9 (-0.12%)
BR30 26,638 Increased By 8.1 (0.03%)
KSE100 78,263 Decreased By -308.6 (-0.39%)
KSE30 24,805 Decreased By -122.5 (-0.49%)
Aug 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets PSO (Pakistan State Oil Company Limited) 161.90 Increased By ▲ 1.82%

PSO’s profit doubles, clocks in at Rs19.6bn in FY24

BR Web Desk Published 27 Aug, 2024 02:32pm

Pakistan State Oil Company Limited’s (PSO) profit-after-tax (PAT) doubled, clocking in at Rs19.65 billion for the year ended June 30, 2024.

In the same period of the previous year, the country’s largest oil marketing company (OMC) saw a PAT of Rs9.82 billion.

According to a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, the company’s board of directors met on August 27 to review the company’s financial and operational performance and announced a final cash dividend at the rate of Rs10 per share i.e. 100%.

Earnings per share (EPS) were recorded at Rs39.04 in FY2024 as compared to EPS of Rs19.85 in the same period last year (SPLY).

PSO’s profit plunges 90% in FY2022-23

Net sales rose to Rs3.74 trillion compared to Rs3.54 trillion in SPLY, which is an increase of nearly 6%.

Consequently, the company’s gross profit improved 33%, clocking in at Rs111.9 billion in 2024, compared to Rs84.4 billion in SPLY. PSO’s profit margin improved to 3% in 2024 as compared to 2.4% in 2023.

On a consolidated basis, the OMC’s ‘other income’ surged to Rs28.3 billion in 2024, compared to Rs16.8 billion in SPLY, an increase of over 68%.

Meanwhile, operating expenses increased 40% to Rs37.7 billion in 2024, as compared to Rs26.9 billion in SPLY.

Resultantly, PSO operational profit rose to Rs102.5 billion in 2024, up by 38%.

On the other hand, cost of finance increased to Rs55.97 billion in the year ended June 30, 2024, as compared to Rs43.41 billion in same period last year, a jump of 29%. The higher finance cost during the period could be attributed to the rise in interest rate during the period.

The OMC’s profit before tax clocked in at Rs36.1 billion in 2024, as compared to Rs18.2 billion in 2023.

asian stocks PSX PSO OMC psx companies Pakistan stocks profit before tax OMC sector PSX notice Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks PSX notices OIL AND GAS SECTOR

Comments

200 characters

PSO’s profit doubles, clocks in at Rs19.6bn in FY24

It is now time to end terrorism: PM Shehbaz says after Balochistan attacks

China strongly condemns attacks in Pakistan, says Chinese foreign ministry

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

Oil slips after surge on Libyan outages and Middle East risk

JS Bank records 678% jump in consolidated profit in 2QCY24

Bawany Air Products says will raise Rs6bn through rights issue

Tax collection optimisation goal in focus

Board meetings scheduled till Sept 4: Pakistan not on IMF agenda yet

Govt considering installing prepaid power meters

Read more stories