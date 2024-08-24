AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
PFA inspects 474,772 food businesses across Punjab

Recorder Report Published August 24, 2024

LAHORE: Since March 2024, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has inspected 474,772 food businesses across the province and imposed total fine of Rs603.999 million on those violating food safety regulations.

Of the businesses inspected, the PFA closed down 1,337 units and filed cases against 508 violators. In a recent inspection campaign aimed at ensuring quality products for consumers, the food safety teams discarded 853,000 litres of mixed milk, 272,772 kilograms of meat, 37,561 kilograms of spices, 53,700 kilograms of substandard ghee, 14,000 kilograms of pulses, and 290,900 litres of contaminated water and beverages that did not meet the required standards, according to PFA Director General Asim Javed on Friday.

DG Asim Javed also noted that prohibited substandard ingredients were being used in food preparation under poor sanitary conditions. Surprise inspections are being conducted at various establishments, including small and large restaurants, fast food outlets, dairy shops, and confectionery units.

In a related development, a delegation from the Milk Sellers Association met with PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed to discuss the challenges faced by milk sellers. During the meeting, they discussed the quality parameters of loose milk and various testing methods. The association proposed two different methods for testing milk quality.

The Milk Sellers Association commended the PFA’s efforts to combat milk adulteration in Punjab, stating that the establishment of the Punjab Food Authority has been a significant benefit for milk sellers. They assured the PFA of their full cooperation in controlling milk adulteration and mentioned that selling pure and fresh milk becomes challenging if it is sold below the government’s fixed price.

DG Asim Javed stated that the registration of milk vehicles will enhance milk traceability. This system will enable tracking the milk’s journey from the farm to the store and ultimately to the consumer.

