Pakistan vs Bangladesh: PCB announces spectators’ free entry for remainder of first Test

BR Web Desk Published August 23, 2024 Updated August 23, 2024 05:37pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced free entry for spectators for the remaining days (fourth and fifth) of the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The announcement comes after fans showed little to no interest in the first three days of the first Test that marked the start of Pakistan’s home season.

“The decision was made given the weekend, which will allow families and students to turn up in maximum numbers to support their cricketing stars,” the cricket board said in a statement.

The ongoing two-match Test series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25.

No spectators allowed at Karachi’s National Stadium for 2nd Test between Pakistan-Bangladesh

Spectators are required to bring their original CNIC or B-form to enter the stadium and they will be able to watch the action free of cost from any of the VIP enclosures (Imran Khan and Javed Miandad) (for families only) and premium enclosures (Miran Baksh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat).

The free entry policy does not apply to the tickets purchased for the PCB Gallery or Platinum Box.

Fans who have already bought tickets for the fourth and fifth days will get a refund. Tickets bought online will be automatically refunded to the credit/debit card used for purchase. For tickets purchased at Express Centres, the fans are requested to bring their original ticket to the centre to get a refund.

Additionally, to further facilitate the fans, a free shuttle bus service will continue to operate on two routes on matchdays for ease of access to the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for spectators. Route 1 will run from Aviation Ground, Rawal Road, Murree Road to Allama Iqbal Park Entrance Gate while Route 2 will go from Government Satellite Town College for Boys, 6th Road, Murree Road to Allama Iqbal Park Entrance Gate.

