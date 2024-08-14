No spectators allowed at Karachi’s National Stadium for 2nd Test between Pakistan-Bangladesh

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Wednesday that Pakistan’s second Test match against Bangladesh will be held without spectators due to construction at Karachi’s National Stadium in preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

In a statement, the PCB said it was a “difficult decision” to hold the second Test without an audience.

“We understand the vital role that our passionate spectators play in cricket, providing inspiration and motivation to our players,” PCB said.

“However, the health and safety of our fans is our utmost priority. After careful consideration of all available options, we have decided that the safest course of action is to hold the second Test in front of an empty stadium.”

The board said that as a result of this decision, ticket sales have been suspended with immediate effect.

“Fans who have already purchased tickets will receive a full refund automatically, with the amount credited to the account details provided at the time of purchase,” the statement added.

“While we deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause, we want to assure our valued fans that the ongoing stadium upgrades are aimed at enhancing their experience.”

It said the renovations are part of the board’s commitment to making the venue more spectator-friendly and preparing it for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is going to be the first ICC event hosted in Pakistan since 1996.

The Bangladesh team has reached Lahore for the Test series. Bangladesh will train at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium for three days before travelling to Islamabad, with the first Test scheduled to begin in nearby Rawalpindi on Aug. 21.

The second Test will be played in Karachi from August 30.