AGL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.37%)
AIRLINK 140.10 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.82%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
DFML 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
DGKC 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.63%)
FCCL 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
FFBL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
FFL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
HUBC 148.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.3%)
HUMNL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
KOSM 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.91%)
MLCF 32.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.68%)
NBP 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
OGDC 132.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.39%)
PAEL 25.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 112.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.44%)
PRL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
PTC 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
SEARL 56.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.19%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
TOMCL 43.71 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.13%)
TPLP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TREET 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
TRG 53.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
UNITY 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,258 Increased By 42.8 (0.52%)
BR30 25,868 Increased By 185.2 (0.72%)
KSE100 78,265 Increased By 158.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 25,055 Increased By 10 (0.04%)
Aug 16, 2024

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 15, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 16 Aug, 2024 08:40am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • KSE-100 closes 229 points higher as profit-taking trims intra-day gains

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $119mn, now stand at $9.27bn

Read here for details.

  • 3 retired personnel in military custody in connection with case against ex-ISI chief: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan can grab $5bn export orders as West shifts from Bangladesh, says Gohar

Read here for details.

  • June-end: Pakistan’s central govt debt stock at Rs68.9tr

Read here for details.

  • COAS Munir cautions nation against threat of fake news, propaganda

Read here for details.

  • Ongoing internet disruption to ‘derail’ Pakistan economy, warns OICCI

Read here for details.

  • Ferozsons Laboratories’ subsidiary BF Biosciences launches human insulin

Read here for details.

