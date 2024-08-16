BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from August 15, 2024
- KSE-100 closes 229 points higher as profit-taking trims intra-day gains
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $119mn, now stand at $9.27bn
- 3 retired personnel in military custody in connection with case against ex-ISI chief: ISPR
- Pakistan can grab $5bn export orders as West shifts from Bangladesh, says Gohar
- June-end: Pakistan’s central govt debt stock at Rs68.9tr
- COAS Munir cautions nation against threat of fake news, propaganda
- Ongoing internet disruption to ‘derail’ Pakistan economy, warns OICCI
- Ferozsons Laboratories’ subsidiary BF Biosciences launches human insulin
