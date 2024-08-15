3 retired personnel in military custody in connection with case against ex-ISI chief: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday that three retired military personnel were taken into military custody for their connection with the Federal General Court Martial (FGCM) proceeding against former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed (retired) in the Top City case.

“Further investigations of certain retired officers and their accomplices for fomenting instability at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests are continuing,” ISPR said.

On August 12, the ISPR said that Hameed was taken into military custody and the process of field court martial was initiated against the former spy master.

“Complying with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain the correctness of complaints in the Top City case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd),” the military’s media wing said in a press statement.

“Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd), under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act.

“In addition, multiple instances of violation of the Pakistan Army Act post-retirement have also been established. The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd) has been taken into military custody.”