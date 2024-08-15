AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
Pakistan

COAS Munir cautions nation against threat of fake news, propaganda

  • Reassures that unwavering support will fail all futile efforts to weaken the bond between the forces and the nation
BR Web Desk Published 15 Aug, 2024 01:54pm

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has cautioned the nation against the insidious threat of fake news and propaganda by “inimical elements” to weaken the bond between the armed forces and the citizens.

In a statement issued today, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that on Pakistan’s Independence Day, the army chief hosted a graceful reception in honor of Pakistan Army veterans.

“The event served as a testament to the unbreakable bond between the Pakistan Army and its veterans, united in their commitment to the nation’s prosperity and security.”

“COAS paid heartfelt tribute to the contributions of the retired personnel, lauding their dedication and instrumental role in shaping the nation’s history,” the press release said.

ISPR further said that COAS Munir emphasized the paramount importance of unity and resilience in the face of challenges, “urging veterans to continue playing a vital role in Pakistan’s progress and development”.

CJCSC, Services Chiefs and armed forces greet the nation

He reassured that the unwavering support of the nation, including the veterans will fail all futile efforts to weaken the bond between the forces and the nation.

Veterans expressed faith and confidence in the leadership of the Pakistan Army, pledging their support in combating both internal and external security challenges, the military’s media wing said.

On August 14, the Pakistan Army reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to defending Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and values, upholding the trust reposed in them by the nation, the ISPR stated.

The press release reiterated the armed forces’ resolve to preserve “our hard-won freedom with honor, dignity, and an unshakeable commitment to our cherished ideals”.

Earlier in August, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that cooperation between the government and institutions was at unprecedented levels.

Addressing Ulema and Mashaikh Conference in Islamabad the PM said that in his 40-year-long political career, he has never seen the level of cooperation between the government and the constitutional institutions that exists today.

The PM regretted the propaganda campaign against Pakistan’s security forces on the social media, saying that security personnel have rendered immense sacrifices for the security and defense of the country.

COAS Asim Munir Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) pakistani veterans

