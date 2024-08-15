AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
Markets

June-end: Pakistan’s central govt debt stock at Rs68.9tr

BR Web Desk Published August 15, 2024 Updated August 15, 2024 04:27pm

The federal government’s total debt stock, encompassing both domestic and external debt, saw a marginal increase of 1.6% in June 2024 compared to May 2024.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday reported that the central government’s total domestic and external debt stocks reached Rs68.914 trillion at the end of June 2024 compared to Rs67.816 trillion at the end of May 2024, an increase of Rs1.098 trillion.

A detailed analysis revealed that a major increase was witnessed in the central government’s short-term domestic debt.

Courtesy: SBP
Courtesy: SBP

The central government’s external debt inched up by 0.7% or Rs146 billion to Rs21.754 trillion in June 2024, up from Rs21.608 trillion in May 2024.

Meanwhile, on the domestic front, the central government’s total domestic debt rose to Rs47.160 trillion in June 2024, an increase of 2.1% or Rs952 billion, as compared to Rs46,208 trillion in May 2024.

Public debt recorded at Rs67.525trn at Mar-end

The central government’s long-term domestic debt increased to Rs36.828 trillion in June 2024, up from Rs36.599 trillion in May 2024, up by 0.6%.

On the other hand, the government’s short-term domestic debt showed a significant increase of 7.6%, clocking in at Rs10.248 trillion in June, as compared to Rs9.522 trillion in May, an increase of Rs726 billion on a monthly basis.

However, liabilities in the Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPC) decreased by 3.1%, totaling Rs84 billion in June, down from Rs87 billion in May.

