AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
AIRLINK 137.59 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.94%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DCL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.27%)
DFML 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
DGKC 77.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
FCCL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
FFBL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.13%)
FFL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 146.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
HUMNL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
KOSM 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (11.62%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
NBP 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.9%)
OGDC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
PPL 112.51 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
PRL 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.4%)
SEARL 56.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.1%)
TOMCL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
TRG 53.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
UNITY 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,215 Increased By 27.1 (0.33%)
BR30 25,683 Increased By 29.8 (0.12%)
KSE100 78,106 Increased By 228.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 25,045 Increased By 84.2 (0.34%)
Aug 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 closes 229 points higher as profit-taking trims intra-day gains

BR Web Desk Published August 15, 2024 Updated August 15, 2024 07:29pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index closed 229 points higher on Thursday as late-session profit-taking trimmed some intra-day gains.

The KSE-100 started the session with a strong buying spree, hitting an intra-high of 78,709.14.

However, profit-taking in the second half provided the bears some relief but could not bring the index back below 78,000.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 78,105.98, up by 228.56 points or 0.29%.

The fertiliser, exploration and production (E&P), IT, and banking sectors saw significant contributions from FFC, POL, MCB, SYS, and MEBL, which together accounted for 253 points, brokerage house Topline Securities said in its post-market report.

Experts remain optimistic that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board will approve Pakistan’s $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) in the coming days.

Last month, IMF reached a staff level agreement (SLA) with Pakistan for a $7-billion, 37-month loan programme aimed at cementing stability and inclusive growth.

On Tuesday, PSX’s benchmark index endured a range-bound session as it faced both bullish and bearish pressures before closing marginally in the red. The KSE-100 had settled at 77,877.42, down by 102.87 points or 0.13%.

The stock market was closed on Wednesday due to the Independence Day holiday.

Globally, Asian stocks were firm on Thursday while the dollar remained on the back foot amid lower US Treasury yields after benign consumer inflation data overnight reinforced bets for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates next month.

Regional equities took their lead from gains on Wall Street, with Japan’s Nikkei rising 0.5% as of 0139 GMT and Australia’s stock benchmark up 0.1%.

Mainland Chinese blue chips added 0.4%, although Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.3%.

Traders remain convinced that the Fed will reduce rates on Sept. 18 for the first time in 4-1/2 years, but are split on whether policy makers will opt for a super-sized 50 basis-point reduction.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 591.06 million from 604.147 million a session ago.

However, the value of shares increased to Rs20.10 billion from Rs19.98 billion in the previous session.

Kohinoor Spinning was the volume leader with 91.02 million shares, followed by Yousuf Weaving with 65.31 million shares, and WorldCall Telecom with 60.62 million shares.

Shares of 442 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 227 registered an increase, 162 recorded a fall, while 53 remained unchanged.

Stock markets Asian equities PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE100 index KSE psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE-100 index kse-100 KSE 100 companies PSX notice PSX stocks

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 closes 229 points higher as profit-taking trims intra-day gains

3 retired personnel in military custody in connection with case against ex-ISI chief: ISPR

COAS Munir cautions nation against threat of fake news, propaganda

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $119mn, now stand at $9.27bn

Rupee closes unchanged against US dollar

Ongoing internet disruption to ‘derail’ Pakistan economy, warns OICCI

Internet disruptions: some Pakistani freelancers made ‘unavailable’ on fiverr

Pakistan can grab $5bn export orders as West shifts from Bangladesh, says Gohar

Ferozsons Laboratories’ subsidiary BF Biosciences launches human insulin

Oil extends gains as US slowdown fears ease

Read more stories