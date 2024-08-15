AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
AIRLINK 137.59 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.94%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DCL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.27%)
DFML 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
DGKC 77.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
FCCL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
FFBL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.13%)
FFL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 146.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
HUMNL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
KOSM 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (11.62%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
NBP 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.9%)
OGDC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
PPL 112.51 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
PRL 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.4%)
SEARL 56.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.1%)
TOMCL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
TRG 53.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
UNITY 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,215 Increased By 27.1 (0.33%)
BR30 25,683 Increased By 29.8 (0.12%)
KSE100 78,106 Increased By 228.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 25,045 Increased By 84.2 (0.34%)
Aug 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan can grab $5bn export orders as West shifts from Bangladesh, says Gohar

BR Web Desk Published August 15, 2024 Updated August 15, 2024 05:44pm

Dr Ejaz Gohar, Patron-in-Chief and Group Leader of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), said Pakistan’s textile sector can grab orders worth $5 billion in the coming days as Western clothing brands shift from Bangladesh.

Bangladesh faces massive political uncertainty after the departure of Sheikh Hasina days ago, following deadly unrests which engulfed the entire country.

However, “the window of opportunity is only two weeks; otherwise, the orders will be placed in India, Vietnam, or Cambodia,” said Gohar in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The former caretaker commerce minister pointed out that the current energy prices and tax structure in Pakistan is unviable for the export sector.

“We are not viable at these energy prices of 16 cents and with the current taxation rules for the export supply chain,” he said.

“The way forward for the government is to decrease energy prices to 9 cents, allow the domestic supply chain for exports under SRO 1125 immediately.”

The industrialist was of the view that these steps will enable the textile industry to grab these orders, which can create five million jobs and add $5 billion in export earnings for Pakistan.

Days ago, Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year rule ended as she fled more than a month of deadly protests and the military announced it would form an interim government.

Demonstrations began over the reintroduction of a quota scheme that reserved more than half of all government jobs for certain groups.

The protests escalated despite the scheme being scaled back by Bangladesh’s top court.

The total number of people killed since protests began in early July to at least 320, according to an AFP tally based on police, government officials and doctors at hospitals.

Last week, Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus was sworn into office to lead an interim government, vowing to lead Bangladesh back to democracy.

textile exports APTMA textile sector Pakistan textile sector Dr Ejaz Gohar Bangladesh protesters bangladesh unrest

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan can grab $5bn export orders as West shifts from Bangladesh, says Gohar

COAS Munir cautions nation against threat of fake news, propaganda

June-end: Pakistan’s central govt debt stock at Rs68.9tr

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Ongoing internet disruption to ‘derail’ Pakistan economy, warns OICCI

Oil prices edge up as demand concerns duel with rate cut optimism

Ferozsons Laboratories’ subsidiary BF Biosciences launches human insulin

Indian protests over medic’s murder grow as PM demands swift justice

2020 IPP report’s recommendations: Power sector circles for implementation

PM says power tariffs to be revised downward soon

Read more stories