AGL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.61%)
AIRLINK 142.10 Increased By ▲ 9.73 (7.35%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
DCL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.4%)
DFML 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.51%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.16%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.25%)
FFBL 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.38%)
FFL 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
HUBC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.23%)
HUMNL 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
KOSM 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.87%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.3%)
NBP 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
OGDC 134.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.28%)
PPL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.64%)
PRL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
SEARL 57.72 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.25%)
TELE 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.72%)
TOMCL 43.33 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
TRG 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.78%)
BR100 8,229 Increased By 41.3 (0.5%)
BR30 25,901 Increased By 247.8 (0.97%)
KSE100 78,322 Increased By 444.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,078 Increased By 116.8 (0.47%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 14, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 15 Aug, 2024 08:21am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Cut in WHT lines, implementation of track and trace system: DLIs lagging behind targets, says World Bank

Read here for details.

  • No spectators allowed at Karachi’s National Stadium for 2nd Test between Pakistan-Bangladesh

Read here for details.

  • President Zardari announces national awards for 104 Pakistanis, foreigners

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s Independence Day: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz stress unity among nation

Read here for details.

  • Four soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan

Read here for details.

  • Child killed, 95 injured due to firing in air in Karachi

Read here for details.

  • NA panel summons PTA head over social media disruption

Read here for details.

  • US says seeks to deepen partnership

Read here for details.

