Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Cut in WHT lines, implementation of track and trace system: DLIs lagging behind targets, says World Bank

No spectators allowed at Karachi’s National Stadium for 2nd Test between Pakistan-Bangladesh

President Zardari announces national awards for 104 Pakistanis, foreigners

Pakistan’s Independence Day: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz stress unity among nation

Four soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan

Child killed, 95 injured due to firing in air in Karachi

NA panel summons PTA head over social media disruption

US says seeks to deepen partnership

