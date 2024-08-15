AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
Print 2024-08-15

NA panel summons PTA head over social media disruption

INP Published 15 Aug, 2024 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on IT has sought an explanation from the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Hafiz Rehman, regarding the ongoing nationwide social media disruption.

The committee, chaired by Amin ul Haq, has asked Rehman to provide reasons behind the disruption in social media services.

PTA keeping mum: govt ramps up digital tracking?

The committee has also requested details about the nationwide internet service disruption and weak mobile signals. The Attorney General of Pakistan has also been invited to the committee’s meeting, scheduled for August 21 at the Parliament House.

Internet services are currently down across Pakistan, with the exact cause of the disruption yet to be identified.

