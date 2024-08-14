Four soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday that four soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack in South Waziristan District.

It said that on the night of August 13, fire exchange took place in which the security forces “killed six Khawarij due to effective engagement by own troops”.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Khawarij found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

Earlier, sources told Business Recorder that the government decided to refer to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as ‘Fitna al Khawarij’ in official correspondence.

In a letter, Ministry of Interior, has asked all the ministries/Division that keeping in view the involvement of so-called Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in activities which are detrimental to Islamic faith and which actually are in contradiction to the true teachings and essence of Islam, it has been decided that, henceforth, so-called TTP will be referred to as ‘Fitna al Khawarij’.