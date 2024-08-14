Pakistan’s Independence Day: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz stress unity among nation

As the nation celebrates Pakistan’s Independence Day on Wednesday, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for unity to put the country on path of development and prosperity.

The president in his message said that today marks culmination of historic political struggle of Muslims of India for their right to self-determination.

“We need to set aside our differences and work committedly for unity, integrity, and economic stability,” he said.

He also called for upholding rule of law and strengthening democratic institutions, Radio Pakistan.

“Pakistan reaffirms its support to people of IIOJK and Palestine for their legitimate rights.”

Earlier today, the PM participated in a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad.

Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani, Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem, and other notable guests also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the PM called for national unity, hard work, honesty, saying that there is a need for self-introspection to correct mistakes of the past.

PM Shehbaz announced that the nation would hear good news regarding the reduction in electricity prices in the next few days. He said a five-year economic programme will soon be launched.

The PM also urged the youth to focus on their studies, training, and skills and avoid becoming prey to the forces of “chaos, anarchy and deception”.

Earlier, in his message on the occasion, PM Shehbaz paid homage to immense sacrifices of our forefathers and countless unsung heroes of the Pakistan Movement, who fought tirelessly for an independent country for millions in South Asia, where they could live according to their beliefs and values.

“Pakistan shall continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to people of IIOJK until they achieve their universal right to self-determination,” he said.

He also said that Pakistan’s support for oppressed Palestinians shall also continue for their legitimate rights.

Independence Day today

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the Services Chiefs also extended heartfelt felicitations to the nation on the Independence Day and termed it a “momentous occasion that commemorates the realization of a long-cherished dream of a separate homeland for Muslims”, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement today.

“On this auspicious day, the Armed Forces of Pakistan pay tribute to the visionary founding fathers and valiant veterans, who rendered supreme sacrifices in their unwavering pursuit of freedom and self-determination.

Their unrelenting spirit and sacrifices continue to inspire generations,“ the statement read.

The Armed Forces reaffirm their unwavering commitment to defending Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and values, upholding the trust reposed in them by the nation, the military’s media wing stated.

The press release reiterated the armed forces’ resolve to preserve “our hard-won freedom with honor, dignity, and an unshakeable commitment to our cherished ideals”.