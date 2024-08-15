US says seeks to deepen partnership

ISLAMABAD: The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has congratulated Pakistan on its Independence Day and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to deepen Pakistan-US partnership and expand people-to-people ties.

“On behalf of all Americans, I extend my heartfelt wishes to the people of Pakistan as they celebrate their Independence Day on August 14,” Blinken said in a statement, also shared to media here by the US Embassy on Wednesday.

For 77 years, he added that the ties between the people of the two countries have served as the foundation of our relationship. “In the year ahead, we will deepen the US-Pakistan partnership and expand our people-to-people ties to build a more prosperous future for both our nations,” Blinken further stated.

“We look forward to continuing a partnership that makes both countries more secure, as we strengthen our shared commitment to democratic principles and respect for the rule of law,” he said.

Extending his felicitation to Pakistanis on their National Day, he added: “I wish all those celebrating today – in Pakistan, the United States, and across the world – a joyous Independence Day.”

