Pakistan

President Zardari announces national awards for 104 Pakistanis, foreigners

BR Web Desk Published 14 Aug, 2024 03:45pm

On Pakistan’s 78th Independence , Asif Ali Zardari announced on Wednesday the conferment of national awards for 104 Pakistanis and foreigners in recognition of their services and excellence in their respective fields.

President Zardari conferred awards in the fields of science and engineering, education, medicine, arts, literature, sports, social services, philanthropy, entrepreneurship, taxpayers and exporters, public services, gallantry, and services to Pakistan.

As per APP, the awards will be presented at an investiture ceremony on Pakistan Day, March 23, 2025.

In the sports category, the president announced the Hilal-i-Imtiaz for Arshad Nadeem, who recently won gold and broke the Olympic record at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Nishan-i-Pakistan was conferred on former president and prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in recognition of his public services.

Moreover, Sitara-i-Imtiaz will be conferred posthumously on renowned climber Murad Sadpara, who succumbed to his injuries after the army launched an operation to rescue him from Gilgit-Baltistan’s Broad Peak.

Sitara-i-Shujaat has also been announced on Panjgur Deputy Commissioner Zakir Hussain Baloch who was recently martyred in a terrorist attack in Mastung.

