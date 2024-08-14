Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs8.47, HSD’s by Rs6.7 per litre

Pakistan ‘gravely concerned’ at theft, illicit sale of radioactive materials in India: FO

Punjab CM Maryam meets Arshad Nadeem, presents Rs100mn to Olympic record holder

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Sazgar to launch ORA-07 EV in Pakistan

MSCI adds 6 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 1 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Discos add Rs596bn to circular debt

No Cabinet approval to urea import proposal

