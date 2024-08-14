No Cabinet approval to urea import proposal

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet did not endorse the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for import of urea and directed to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to the urea fertiliser plants even after September 2024.

The ECC meeting presided over by Muhammad Aurangzeb on August 2, 2024 has approved the proposal of Ministry of Industries and Production for import of 100,000 MTs of urea.

However, in the meeting of the federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, the federal cabinet directed on the decision made in the meeting of the ECC held on August 2, 2024 that instead of importing urea, ensure uninterrupted supply of gas to the urea fertiliser plants in Pakistan even after September 2024.

ECC approves urea import proposal

The federal cabinet also directed concerned ministries, institutions to ensure all kinds of measures to prevent the increase in prices of urea fertiliser.

The meeting noted that agriculture is the backbone of the country and directed that in order to reduce the per acre cost of farmers, reduction in prices of agricultural inputs should be ensured.

The federal cabinet has approved increasing the number of members of the Privatization Commission Board from eight to 11 on the recommendation of the Privatization Division.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the prime minister directed the representation of women in important boards of the country. Under the vision of the prime minister, only women will be appointed on the seats of three new board members.

The federal cabinet also approved the decisions taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization on August 2, 2024.

However, the prime minister further directed that the comprehensive plan for the privatisation of SOEs which have been approved for privatisation should be presented in the next cabinet meeting.

The federal cabinet on the recommendation of the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training has approved the implementation of decision regarding the regularisation of daily wage teachers of the Federal Directorate of Education, Islamabad.

The federal cabinet on the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Guatemala.

The meeting of the federal cabinet also approved the signing of a bilateral political consultation agreement between Pakistan and Ecuador on the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The decisions made in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) held on August 5, 2024 were also approved by the federal cabinet as well as the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases on 31 July 2024.

