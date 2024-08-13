Sazgar to launch ORA-07 EV in Pakistan

Sazgar Engineering Works (SAZEW) is set to introduce the ORA-07 EV, a Completely Built Unit (CBU) electric vehicle, to the Pakistani market in the coming days.

The listed company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to inform you that the company is planning to launch a new imported CBU ‘ORA-07 EV’ electric vehicle within couple of days and booking of these vehicles will be commenced accordingly,” Sazgar informed in its notice.

ORA 07 is a sub-brand of Chinese automotive giant Great Wall Motors (GWM), which specialises in EVs. GWM is a major player in the global automotive industry, with a portfolio that includes well-known brands such as Haval, Ora, and Tank, along with the innovative automotive technology firm Salon Mecha Technology Co., Ltd.

This launch follows Sazgar’s earlier venture into the electric vehicle market with the locally-assembled Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) under the Haval Jolion HEV brand, which began pre-booking in April.

Back in 2022, Sazgar completed the manufacturing facilities of Haval SUVs.

In 2021, Sazgar Engineering received the government’s green-field status to manufacture Haval SUVs last year.

The company, the largest rickshaw maker in Pakistan, also exports the three-wheel vehicle. It has also brought another Chinese carmaker, BAIC, to Pakistan. BAIC introduced its D20 vehicle, X25 crossover, and the BJ40-Plus off-roader SUV.

The EV market in Pakistan is in its early stages but showing promising growth.

Earlier this month, Chinese automotive giant BYD announced to make its official entry into the Pakistani market, with a grand brand launch scheduled for August 17.

The world’s leading New Energy Vehicle (NEV) manufacturer has partnered with Mega Motor Company, a subsidiary of Hub Power Company Limited (Hubco), to introduce its range of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in Pakistan.

Facing runaway inflation, households in Pakistan have increasingly been looking at alternatives to lessen the burden.

Solar energy adoption is on the rise, and the transition to electric vehicles is gaining momentum as new players enter the market. However, challenges such as the underdeveloped charging infrastructure, high power tariffs, vehicle pricing, and consumer hesitation towards adopting new technology remain significant hurdles for both companies and consumers.