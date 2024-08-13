AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,184 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.37%)
BR30 25,621 Decreased By -143.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 77,891 Decreased By -89.8 (-0.12%)
KSE30 24,952 Decreased By -50.7 (-0.2%)
Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published August 13, 2024 Updated August 13, 2024 02:43pm

After remaining unchanged in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan rose on Tuesday in line with the increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs257,700 after it accumulated Rs1,200.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs220,936 after it registered an increase of Rs1,029, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold had remained unchanged at Rs256,500 per tola.

The international rate of gold increased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,458 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $19 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,850 per tola.

Last month, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs2,400, to hit an all-time high level of Rs257,300.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market gold price gold rates Asia Gold commodity prices gold rate LME gold gold markets Gold spot rates gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola gold spot rate Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Over 58,000 traders registered against 3.2m target

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

Punjab CM Maryam visits Arshad Nadeem, presents Rs100mn to Olympic record holder

Cut in petroleum prices expected

Sazgar to launch ORA-07 EV in Pakistan

MSCI adds 6 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 1 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Oil prices steady as markets refocus on demand concerns

US says it had no role in ousting of Bangladesh's Hasina

FBR shares revenue collection plan with Aurangzeb

Read more stories