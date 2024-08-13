Gold price per tola increases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

After remaining unchanged in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan rose on Tuesday in line with the increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs257,700 after it accumulated Rs1,200.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs220,936 after it registered an increase of Rs1,029, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold had remained unchanged at Rs256,500 per tola.

The international rate of gold increased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,458 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $19 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,850 per tola.

Last month, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs2,400, to hit an all-time high level of Rs257,300.