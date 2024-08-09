AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
Life & Style

Olympic record despite ‘no resources’: Malala, Sarwat join chorus of celebration for Arshad Nadeem

Published August 9, 2024
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s celebrities joined the entire nation in cherishing and congratulating star athlete Arshad Nadeem after he won the country’s first Olympic gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday night.

The victory brought for Pakistan its first gold after 40 years, and the first medal in 32 years.

“When I threw the javelin, I got the feel of it leaving my hand and sensed it could be an Olympic record,” Arshad Nadeem told AFP.

The entire nation celebrated the achievement, which many say was all the more remarkable because Pakistan’s sports and athletics facilities are largely under-funded.

Pakistan sent 7 athletes to Paris in a 27-member contingent, which brought immense criticism over the lack of quality athletes in the country.

Pakistan doesn’t have a proper ground dedicated to track and field, so athletes have to train on cricket field.

However, despite all odds, Arshad Nadeem’s 92.97 metre throw in his second attempt set a new Olympic record, highlighting Pakistan’s potential.

Celebrities cheer for Arshad Nadeem as Pakistan hunts first Olympic medal in 32 years

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the nation on Arshad Nadeem’s historic achievement.

“This victory will serve as an inspiring example for young athletes, proving that true dedication to a goal inevitably leads to success,” he said in a statement.

The Sindh government announced a reward of Rs50 million for star athlete.

Celebrities rejoiced the victory with education activist, Nobel Laureate and producer, Malala Yousafzai weighing in on X, citing how Arshad Nadeem is inspiring young Pakistanis to believe in their dreams.

Musician Salman Ahmad also congratulated Arshad Nadeem, saying that he is a “symbol of hope, strength, merit and hard work.”

Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy also congratulated Arshad Nadeem, highlighting how he managed to beat India’s Neeraj Chopra – the world number one – and shared an interview of the Indian athlete’s mother.

Model and actor Kiran Malik also congratulated his record win.

Author and actor Mira Sethi thanked the star athlete for bringing this honour to Pakistan.

Musician Ali Zafar pledged Rs1 million to his own foundation in this honour and urged the government of Pakistan to amplify his achievements.

Singer and actor Junaid Khan thanked the athlete on Instagram stories, saying he has given Pakistan a “reason to smile and celebrate”.

Actor Shahroze Sabzwari congratulated and thanked the athlete.

Model Zaviyar posted an image of the winning athlete saying “no resources or facilities, no problem. We’ll set a new Olympic record anyway.”

Athlete Thomas Roehler posted about the new Olympic record set by the Pakistani.

Actors Kinza Hashmi, Hira Mani and Hira Tareen also weighed in.

Musician Faisal Kapadia said he was proud of Nadeem, as did actor Mohib Mirza.

